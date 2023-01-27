Rupert Grint Says He Would Return To Harry Potter, But He Has Some Conditions

The Harry Potter film franchise was a formative one for many of the young people that grew up with it. And the same is obviously true of those that grew up bringing the Wizarding World to life. Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint grew up making those movies, and they’ll be forever associated with those characters even if they never actually play the roles again. But would Grint actually return as Ron Weasley?

Of course, the Harry Potter cast will likely always be asked if they might play their roles again. The films were incredibly successful, and author J.K. Rowling even wrote an additional story that became a stage play. The Cursed Child is an adventure that happens after the events of the final novel and movie, where Harry and his friends are adults. Appearing on the U.K.’s This Morning ( via The Daily Mail ) Rupert Grint says he would return to the Wizarding World, but only under the ride circumstances. He explains…

I think if the timing was right and everyone was coming back. It was a character that was important to me, we kind of became the same person.

Presumably the “everybody” being referenced here is Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson. The three went through the experience of making those movies together and the Harry Potter stars clearly bonded over it all. Grint wouldn’t want to do any future project without them, and the same is likely true for Watson and Radcliffe. The three actors are so important in the eyes of fans that it seems likely any project that couldn’t get all three of them signed on is probably a non-starter anyway. It just wouldn’t happen.

There certainly has been talk about the possibility of more adventures for Harry, Ron and Hermione over the years. Warner Bros. has made it clear it plans to do more with the larger Wizarding World franchise, but with the Fantastic Beasts movies likely over, that franchise needs some direction. The return of the original cast would certainly bring that direction and a sense of stability.

And none of the three stars have ever completely discounted returning. They did all come back for the HBO Max reunion special, so clearly nobody is done entirely. It wouldn’t be that surprising, considering what these actors went through over the course of a decade, if they said they never wanted to go back to Harry Potter again. But the fact that none of them has said this seemingly leaves the door open.

While more Harry Potter certainly seems like a long shot, we’ve seen some pretty long shot sequels get made and pay off big time in recent years. Who knows when the timing might be right. If somebody happens to come up with a story so good that Grint, Watson, and Radcliffe just can’t say no, maybe it will happen.