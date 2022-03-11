In Rare Interview, Rupert Grint Opens Up About His Baby And How He's Introducing Her To Harry Potter Films

As far as family-friendly franchises go, there none quite as popular as Harry Potter. Generations have been brought up on the Wizarding World, starting with J.K. Rowling’s novels, eventually expanding to the movies, theme parks, and even Broadway plays. The nine-film franchise made household names out of the young cast, including Ron Weasley actor Rupert Grint. And in a rare interview, Grint has opened up about his baby , and he’s introducing her to Harry Potter.

In the years since the Harry Potter franchise wrapped, Rupert Grint and his co-stars have been keeping busy with a variety of projects. Still, his name will likely always be synonymous with his role as everyone’s favorite Weasley . While Grint and his co-stars have a unique relationship to that franchise, it turns out he’s gradually started introducing the Wizarding World to his young daughter. As he recently shared,

I’ve already started showing her the trailers and she has a wand, and a pez dispenser with my head on it. We don’t feed her pez, but….

Start them young! While Rupert Grint’s daughter Wednesday may only be around two-years old, it’s just another decade until she’s eligible to receive her Hogwarts letter. And while it’s inevitable that she eventually realizes her father is Ron Weasley, the 33 year-old actor seems to be dipping his toes in those magical waters with his kid.

Rupert Grint’s comments about introducing Harry Potter to his daughter come from a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon , where he was promoting the third season of his Apple TV series Servant . Eventually the conversation turned to Harry Potter, especially since the cast recently reunited to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first movie. Perhaps that inspired Grint to slowly start teaching his 2 year-old about his role as Ron Weasley. After all, he’s bloody brilliant as the character.

It’s always fascinating to hear the Harry Potter cast’s relationship to the franchise, especially as more years go by. While many of us re-watch the nine-film franchise regularly, Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe aren’t so eager to see younger versions of themselves on the screen. Still, fans are hoping to see another reunion happen via a film adaptation of the plays Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which feature adult versions of Harry, Ron, Hermione and Draco.

In the same interview on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon asked Rupert Grint a bit more about his daughter Wednesday. When asking about her first word, Grint revealed that she’s got a penchant for dropping the F-bomb. As he put it,

She says Dada, she says mamma. And also the F word came pretty quick. She spends a lot of time in my dressing room when I’m doing my lines for this. And my character says the F word a lot. Now she just says it whenever she’s excited.

He’s not wrong. Rupert Grint’s character in Servant has a bit of a potty mouth, so it makes sense that the actor’s young daughter might have picked up a few things from hearing him rehearse dialogue. Luckily folks across the pond don’t seem to take the F-word quite as seriously as those of us stateside.