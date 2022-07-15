Ryan Gosling Responds After ‘Break[ing] The Internet’ With Viral Barbie Washboard Abs Pic

Ryan Gosling has had a long and wildly successful career, spanning a variety of different genres. Next up, the 41 year-old actor is going to be flexing his comedic muscles in the upcoming Barbie movie opposite Margot Robbie. But he’s also showing off his literal muscles, with Gosling recently responding after breaking the internet with his viral Barbie washboard abs pic .

While there hasn’t been a trailer for Barbie yet, photos from the movie’s set have started to make their way online. This includes the debut of Ryan Gosling’s Ken , who is rocking beach blonde hair and an open shirt. The La La Land actor was recently asked by People about breaking the internet with his Barbie abs , responding with:

Well, the internet has been trying to break me for years. It gave me no other choice. We’ve been having so much fun making this movie and it felt nice to see everyone else start having as much fun as we are. I can’t wait for the film to come out and for that to continue.

There you have it. Looks like the first images from Barbie are doing exactly what the cast and crew were hoping for: buoying anticipation and showing just how fun the upcoming comedy film will be. As such, Ryan Gosling seems thrilled that his first image of Ken has circulated so much online.

Ryan Gosling’s comments to People come as he’s promoting the release of his new Netflix movie The Gray Man opposite Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. Eventually the conversation turned to his upcoming roles, including the highly anticipated Barbie movie. And the public can’t get enough of Gosling’s bright pink looks and washboard abs. As a reminder, you can see that first glimpse below:

(Image credit: Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.)

In addition to official photos like the one seen above, fans have also been capturing set videos of Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie filming exterior shots for Barbie. This includes footage of the two rollerskating in character, wearing equally bright outfits. Another clip shows Gosling letting out a hilariously high pitched scream when Barbie has a conflict with a man who grabs her butt. Overall it looks like the Notebook actor is going to be really chewing the scenery in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming movie.

But Ryan Gosling isn’t the only person going viral over his wild new Barbie look. His partner Eva Mendes has also turned heads for her reaction to his blonde locks , in addition to asking him to steal his character’s underwear . And the movie’s not even in the can yet.