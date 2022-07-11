Netflix's The Gray Man Has Screened, Read What People Are Saying About The Ryan Gosling Action Movie

Ryan Gosling in The Gray Man.
(Image credit: Netflix)

Anticipation is high for the Russo Brothers’ latest movie, The Gray Man, and why wouldn’t it be? For one, it’s Anthony and Joe Russo of MCU blockbuster fame directing an all-star cast that includes Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page and more. Also, the story adapted from Mark Greaney’s book series has serious franchise potential (yes, we’re already talking about the possible sequel). Lastly, we can’t not mention Evans’ classic villain mustache. Netflix’s The Gray Man has screened ahead of its release to the streaming service, so let’s see what the first reactions are to the upcoming action thriller.

Ryan Gosling stars as former CIA Agent Court Gentry, a freelance assassin under the moniker the Gray Man, who is accused of a crime he may not have committed and is forced to go on the run and avoid capture by one of his former colleagues, Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans). The Russo brothers are masters at pairing witty dialogue with intense action sequences, so the banter between the two stars is anticipated to be highly entertaining. Critic Courtney Howard says The Gray Man fulfills those expectations, with fun performances from both the leading and supporting cast:

“Fun” seems to be a theme among those who got an early screening of the big budget action movie. We could see from the ass-kicking trailer that Chris Evans relishes his role as the man the directors have called “America’s Asshole.” Germain Lussier says The Gray Man is consistently fun and funny, and if the plot is a little obvious, it’s never not exciting:

Matt Neglia of Next Best Picture thinks this is a good popcorn movie, but might not stand up in direct comparison to other action franchises, despite the talented leads. He also notes that Ana de Armas is a badass:

This viewer agrees that Ana de Armas is impressive as Dani Miranda and in fact says she and longtime Bollywood actor Dhanush — who is making his Hollywood debut in The Gray Man — steal the whole show:

With The Gray Man going straight to streaming rather than theaters (though it will see a limited theatrical release), Netflix subscribers will have access to what this critic says is the perfect summer movie without having to leave the comfort of their own homes:

And while comparisons to other action flicks are to be expected, Joey Morona argues Chris Evans’ level of batshit evil is unrivaled.

The Gray Man will see a limited theatrical release on Friday, July 15, before debuting on Netflix’s streaming library on Friday, July 22. Be sure to check out some of the other best movies on Netflix while you’re there, and you can also get a jump on planning your next trip to the theater by taking a peek at our 2022 Movie Release Schedule, and even see what films are coming our way in 2023.

