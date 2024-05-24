How The John Candy Documentary Plans To Honor His Legacy On Film: ‘That’s Colin’s Vision’
Colin Hanks is behind the upcoming John Candy doc.
This year marked 30 years since John Candy’s death at the age of 43. His family paid tribute to the comedy actor for the anniversary back in March, but soon more of us will be able to pay our respects to the Planes, Trains & Automobiles star with an upcoming documentary being made by Tom Hanks’ son, Colin Hanks. As the movie continues to be in the works, one of the doc’s producers has spoken about how it will honor Candy's legacy.
How The John Candy Biopic Will Honor The Actor’s Legacy
Glen Zipper, who recently made The Blue Angels doc with Glen Powell and J.J. Abrams as well, spoke about immortalizing John Candy at the Cannes Film Festival when premiering Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes. Here’s what he told Deadline:
Colin Hanks, who will direct the documentary, has previously shared that he had the chance to meet John Candy when he was a child, while he and his father were acquainted through the business. He recalled Candy as a “sweet, sweet presence” that left a large impression on him as a kid. Zipper also said this:
While Candy’s life isn’t nearly as funny as his movies, especially considering the actor struggled with anxiety, panic attacks, binge eating, obesity and substance abuse, the producer shared that the filmmakers are aiming to bring the “warm and comforting feeling” that came with being in his presence. Reportedly, fans would frequently come up to Candy hoping to get to do a bit with him, and he wouldn’t disappoint.
Who Else Is Behind The John Candy Documentary
Along with Colin Hanks directing the untitled movie and Glen Zipper producing, Ryan Reynolds’ production company Maximum Effort is also involved. Plus, the production reportedly has received the blessing of the Candy family as well.
Candy got his start in the business in the 1970s, but really broke out in Hollywood in the '80s with tons of quotable lines in movies like Stripes, National Lampoon’s Vacation, Splash, Spaceballs, The Great Outdoors and Uncle Buck. Sadly, he died in 1994 from a heart attack. Over three decades after his passing, he remains a favorite comedy actor. Here’s hoping the doc provides fans with more knowledge about what he was like.
Zipper’s recent doc, The Blue Angels, is now streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription. His documentary on Elizabeth Taylor is also set to come to HBO on August 3. The John Candy movie does not have a release date yet, but we’ll keep you updated here on CinemaBlend.
