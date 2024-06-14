Saltburn’s Vinyl Is Here, And It's A Wild Spin On The Bathtub Scene

Emerald Fennell is a filmmaker with a unique point of view, and nowhere was that more obvious that in her recent dark comedy Saltburn. The movie (which can be streamed with an Amazon Prime subscription), is a twisted project that went viral for a number of wild scenes, including Barry Kegohan's nude dance. But no sequence is more well-known than Saltburn's bath tub scene, where Keoghan's character Oliver drinks the bath water of Jacob Elordi's Felix after he masturbates into it. Now the Saltburn soundtrack's vinyl is here, and its a wild spin on that tub scene.

Throughout the film's runtime, Oliver does a number of truly wild and NSFW things. Barry Keoghan's character masturbates on a fresh grave at one point, but the bath tub scene the one that broke the internet. The Twitter of Blood Records revealed the pressing of Saltburn's vinyl, which features some "bath water" that looks shockingly milky. Check out the video below:

BAD WORLD VAULT OPEN! The soundtrack to psych-thriller Saltburn comes to 'bath water' filled LP: https://t.co/6Ad70EmdbJ pic.twitter.com/Km84qdR3z6June 13, 2024

I mean, how bananas is that? While vinyl records are available with patterns and wild colors, I've never seen one with liquid in the pressing. Let alone Saltburn bath water, which looks like it has some of Jacob Elordi's genetic material mixed in. Well, that's one way to make a big impression with your record collection.

CinemaBlend's Saltburn review praised the film's big swings, including the wild and unexpected places that protagonist/villain Oliver goes throughout its 131-minute runtime. Making the bath tub scene such a part of the vinyl is genius-level marketing, and I'm eager to see how many fans of Fennell's thriller order their own copy.

Prior to Saltburn, Emerald Fennell's movie Promising Young Woman also made a splash for its bold vision and creative choices. The movie got nominated for a number of Academy Awards, with Fennell winning an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. While Saltburn was not quite as universally acclaimed, it should be interesting to see what comes next for the filmmaker. She's not currently attached to direct anything, and I'm eager to see what type of project is her Saltburn follow-up.

While the bath tub scene in Saltburn is outrageous and inspired countless memes since its release, it does also move the plot forward. It shows how twisted Oliver's obsession with Felix is becoming, and things only get more crazy from there. Perhaps it should have been a red flag teasing the dark ending of Saltburn, which shows that Barry Keoghan's character was manipulating Felix and his family from the beginning, ala All About Eve. That nude dance scene is the final cherry on top, and helped make "Murder on the Dancefloor" a revived hit song in the process.

Saltburn is streaming now on Amazon. Check the 2025 release dates to plan your film experiences for next year.