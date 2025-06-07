Fans Have Had A Lot Of Thoughts About Sydney Sweeney's Bathwater Soap, And She Definitely Knows It

Sydney Sweeney is without a doubt one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood, as she has several TV and film projects in the works. Additionally, she’s been making business moves, and one of them has been at the center of much discussion. Over a week ago, Sweeney announced that as part of her partnership with Dr. Squatch, she’s producing a soap infused with her own bath water. Fans seem to have strong feelings about this new product and, all the while, Sweeney herself is weighing in on the chatter.

What Did Fans Say About Sydney Sweeney’s New Soap Product?

The 27-year-old actress has gone viral on more than a few occasions over the course of her career, and that was certainly the case after she announced “Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss.” Shortly after news broke, a number of social media users took to X and other platforms to weigh in on the soap. While some expressed support for Sweeney’s merchandise, others weren’t all that enthused. Check out just a handful of the responses down below:

Honestly props to her cuz she know these men gullible as hell and she using it to her advantage…get that bag sis. - @g0rgeousdyke_

This is what happens when you are admired by mostly men. They reduce you to a mere object of desire - @plum_chelly

This is actually disgusting but scam these losers queen! - @beyblonded

Girl… I mean get that bag, but also why does she constantly objectify/sexualize herself in all of these commercials she does. Stand up girl… you’re more than just a pretty face and body, you’re a promising A list actress! - @arianaunext

Based on those messages, some people appear to be of the thinking that the soap idea is ridiculous and is beneath an actress of Sydney Sweeney’s star status. However, there are also fans who seem to believe this is a smart business idea. Whatever side of the fence a person falls on, I think it’s fair to say this is one of the most eclectic pieces of celebrity-based merchandise to hit the market.

In general, the Anyone but You star sees the comments that people make about her on social media, whether they relate to her work, her body or her love life. So it’s not all that surprising that she’s aware of the discussions sparked by her soap. On that note, when asked about it, she offered up a reasonable response.

Sydney Sweeney Shares Thoughts About The Reaction To Her Bathwater Soap

The personal hygiene-centric product came up while Sydney Sweeney spoke with E! News at the premiere of her 2025 movie release, Echo Valley. During the conversation, Sweeney confirmed that she pitched the product to Dr. Squatch. As for the reactions from fans, the actress seems to be fine with it:

I think it’s more fun to see everyone else talk about it.

Well, I suppose mixed publicity is still publicity nonetheless. Let’s also be honest here as, given the Emmy-nominated actress’ star power, she has the potential to sell quite a bit of that soap. If fans want their bars though, they’ll have to be vigilant, as only 5,000 bars have been produced.

All of that aside, Sydney Sweeney remains booked and busy and, as of late she’s been filming Euphoria Season 3. She’s also set to team up with Colman Domingo – one of her co-stars from the aforementioned HBO show – for the historical biopic Scandalous. Additionally, she’s starring in a Christy Martin biopic and an upcoming book-to-feature adaptation, The Housemaid. Needless to say, regardless of the responses to her soap (which fans can buy now), Sweeney is truly cleaning up. (Sorry, couldn’t resist the pun.)