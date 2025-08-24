It's Always Sunny's Rob Mac Will Finally Get To Use His Muscles For Action Instead Of Comedy In A New TV Show That I'm Already Obsessing Over

For quite a few years now, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia fans have seen star and co-creator Rob McElhenney — whose official name was changed to Rob Mac earlier this year — seemingly get more and more buff in the post-Fat Mac era, but without many creative outlets to show off his physique in a more action-oriented form of storytelling. Now, it appears that’ll be changing, as he’s set to join his second video game-related series, with his past creation Mythic Quest having joined 2025’s other TV cancellations.

Rob Mac is reportedly set to co-create and co-star in a small-screen video game adaptation of the popular series Far Cry, though the confirmation of said news is currently up in the air thanks to video game publisher Ubisoft. The studio apparently jumped the gun on sharing a press release over the weekend that detailed the new project, as the post was later removed from the site without further insights. But unless this was somehow an elaborate prank or hoax, which seems unlikely, there’s a lot to get excited about here, so let's get optimistic.

Far Cry Is Being Co-Developed By Rob Mac And Alien: Earth Creator Noah Hawley

Despite the post being taken down from Ubisoft's website, the details were noted on Reddit and beyond in the immediate aftermath. The biggest factoid there is that Rob Mac will be co-creating the Far Cry series with another A+ TV brain, that of Fargo and Alien: Earth's Noah Hawley.

If things play out accordingly, Hawley is set to take on showrunner duties for the new show, while Mac's talents will be extended to the front of the cameras. That said, it's unknown what role he'd play, or if that's even been figured out yet.

To be expected from two talents whose careers have been fueled in large part by FX, the Far Cry series is noted as happening at the cable network. It'll be interesting to see what kind of role will be taken by Mac, who was famously supposed to appear in Deadpool & Wolverine before his part was cut.

The Far Cry TV Show Will Apparently Be Dark And Moody, With Anthologized Storytelling

Unlike another one of TV's highly anticipated video game series — I'm referring here to Fallout Season 2 — Far Cry will reportedly go the anthology route with its seasonal storytelling. Meaning whoever Rob McElhenney portrays in the first season likely won't return in the second, which isn't to say that the actor himself won't return. At this early point, it's hard to predict something like that.

Far Cry's standalone stories will definitely be reflective of the source material, however. Since the first game was released in 2004, the franchise has made a point of taking each new game to a different (and dangerous) part of the world, with different (and dangerous) military factions and criminal cabals to defeat across vast and tricky terrains.

Ubisoft's head of film and TV, Margaret Boykin, reportedly shared this statement as part of the iniitial release:

This collaboration is really an embarrassment of riches. Far Cry is a psychological tailspin that doesn't shy away from the darkest and most absurd parts of humanity, which aligns perfectly with FX's bold and fearless storytelling style.

For all that I'm viewing this information with a grain of salt, this sounds like an excellent way for Mac to properly show off what he can do within the action genre. But, like, outside of Always Sunny's controversial Lethal Weapon episodes and that kind of thing. How cool/amusing would it be if he played a different protagonist in each season?

Given his involvement with Welcome to Wrexham and its central ball club, which has turned into a mega-millions investment for the actor and Ryan Reynolds, Rob Mac will seemingly be as busy as ever if Far Cry does in fact get an official announcement in the near future.

Here's hoping Danny DeVito and the rest of the gang also join the Far Cry fun in one way or another.