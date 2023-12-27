‘Yeah It’s Disgusting’: Barry Keoghan Shares His True Reaction To Saltburn’s Viral Bathroom Water Scene, And Why He Had No Problem Filming It
Saltburn went viral thanks to its wild bathtub scene, and Barry Keoghan explained his approach to that infamous sequence.
Spoilers ahead for Saltburn.
Plenty of cinephiles are watching new movies currently, thanks to releases in theaters for the holiday weekend as well as projects that have finally arrived on streaming. Emerald Fennell's Saltburn is in the latter category, with the wild dark comedy now available with an Amazon Prime subscription. For her part, Fennell trolled fans about its streaming release, joking that it was a perfect holiday movie for the whole family. Actor Barry Kegohan shared his true reaction to Saltburn's viral bathroom water scene, and why he had no problem filming it. Although he was quoted saying "yeah it's disgusting." I mean, was he wrong?
What we knew about Saltburn before its release was limited, and the movie packed plenty of wild twists-- especially related to Keoghan's character Oliver Quick and his obsession with Jacob Elordi's Felix. Specifically Keoghan masturbating on a grave and also drinking the bath water that Felix had masturbated into. The actor spoke to Variety about bringing the latter sequence to life, sharing his perspective of the tub heard and seen around the world. As he put it,
Fair point. Saltburn follows as Oliver's obsession with Felix increases, with things eventually turning both unsettling and violent. When he sees Elordi's character masturbating into their shared tub, he eventually stays behind and laps up the water, in what is perhaps the most iconic scene of the entire movie. It's both cringe and fascinating, and Keoghan definitely thought about his approach to the scene.
Reception for the movie has been positive, with CinemaBlend's Saltburn review claiming it was one of the best movies of the year. This is at least partly thanks to some of its more shocking sequences and plot twists. Later in that same interview, Keoghan got into the weeds of how/why he lapped up the bath water, offering:
Now that is some methodical acting. While some actors might simply want to get the scene over with, Barry Keoghan wanted the bathtub sequence to show the different sides of Oliver's obsession with Felix. In addition to the sexual nature of his act, there's also both tenderness and confusion involved.
Of course, Keoghan would end up doing a number of seemingly daunting tasks throughout the movie's runtime. That includes his naked Saltburn dance sequence, which included full frontal. While speaking with Variety, he revealed how the bath scene wasn't originally in the script, as he put it:
Looks like both he and Fennell understood what a vulnerable place Keoghan would be in for the bath scene, which is why she closed the set. And in the end this sequence would really get people talking, and interested to see the lunacy that was Saltburn. Clearly the special care taken for the movie's contents paid off.
Saltburn is streaming now on Amazon. Be sure to check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
