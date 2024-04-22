Samuel L Jackson Shared A BTS Pic From His Reunion With Uma Thurman, And Of Course Fans Have All The Pulp Fiction-Related Comments

It's hard to believe, but three decades have elapsed since one of Tarantino’s top-ranked movies , the groundbreaking Pulp Fiction, first graced cinema screens. The movie defined the best of '90s movie culture with its sharp dialogue and distinctive stylization. Recently, the stars of this cult classic reconvened to mark its 30th anniversary, and Samuel L. Jackson shared a BTS pic from the reunion with Uma Thurman. And of course, fans have all the greatest Pulp Fiction-related comments.

1994 was an incredible year for film, and so many great movies are turning the big 3-0 this year. Jackson took to his Instagram , where he shared a candid photo of him lounging like only Sam Jackson can, with Uma Thurman posing behind him. In his caption, the Jurassic Park veteran shared a mix of joy and nostalgia: Celebrating 3️⃣0️⃣ YEARS of PULP FICTION with @umathurman, @johntravolta, Harvey Keitel, @rosannaarquette and lots of our cast and crew 👊🏾👊🏾 We missed QUENTIN but loved watching it on the big screen again!! 🎥 Thanks to @tcm Film Festival for hosting us on opening night 💯 #TCMFF #JulesWinnfield #PulpFiction

(Image credit: Samuel L. Jackson)

Of course, the bts pics quickly caught fire online, attracting thousands of likes and comments from fans who continue to hold the crime caper in high regard. Highlights from the comments section include the likes of user @thankthemakerpod, who posted a humorous gif of Jules and Vincent, covered in blood yet nonchalantly drinking coffee, with the line:

Mmmmm.... Goddamn, Jimmy.

Another fan, @itsmartxin., shared a gif from the film’s opening moments when we first are introduced to Jules and Vincent. The gif depicts the iconic image of Jackson enjoying a Big Kahuna Burger:

This is a tasty burger!

One fan, @dawnjb3 reminisced about college days spent watching the film repeatedly. They commented:

One of the best movies ever made!❤️ We watched it weekly in college for awhile.

There are so many great quotes from Pulp Fiction–many of which are uttered by Jackson. Instagram user @iamshellyshel highlighted one of the greatest, writing:

WHAT DOES MARCELLUS WALLACE LOOK LIKE??

The enduring appeal of Jackson's performances, especially in Tarantino's films, was noted by @mrslula, who expressed admiration for how Jackson delivers the specific dialogue. The fan commented:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Pulp Fiction and Jackie Brown. Nobody spits that dialogue better than Samuel L. Nobody!!🔥🤩

The anniversary reunion wasn't limited to just the Jules and Mia performers. John Travolta, Harvey Keitel, and Rosanna Arquette were also present, joining their fellow cast members for a special screening of the iconic 1994 film. The event took place during the TCM Classic Film Festival at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, where they were accompanied by actors Phil LaMarr, Burr Steers, Frank Whaley, Eric Stoltz, and Julia Sweeney, rounding out a memorable gathering of the film's notable ensemble.

While most of the cast was present, one key figure was missing: Bruce Willis, who has retired from acting due to health issues and despite his absence, a touching moment occurred when John Travolta paused to warmly reminisce about their deep friendship , highlighting the enduring bonds formed during the film's production.