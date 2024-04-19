See The Pulp Fiction Cast Reunite (Without Bruce Willis) As Pulp Fiction Turns 30

It’s hard to believe that it’s been thirty years since Quentin Tarantino’s top-ranked movie Pulp Fiction graced us with its presence. With its clever blend of humor and stylized violence, this crime thriller still holds dear to our memories and hearts. In order to commemorate the cult classic indie’s 30th anniversary, the cast reunited at the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival Opening, with the exception of Bruce Willis.

Our nostalgia feels were already in full swing seeing the cast of Pulp Fiction reunite at the 94th Academy Awards. To celebrate the 30th birthday of Quentin Tarantino's crime film, Harvey Keitel, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman, and John Travolta came together again at the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival Opening in Los Angeles where a screening of the beloved classic was held. Just one look at this reunion photo down below will already make you want to order a royale with cheese.

(Image credit: JC Olivera/WireImage)

There are so many reasons why Pulp Fiction is Quentin Tarantino’s best movie . Whether it's watching John Travolta and Uma Thurman dance like no one’s watching or Samuel L. Jackson delivering an Oscar-worthy performance with his character's no-nonsense interrogation approach, each cast member lost themselves in their roles. Its unconventional non-linear storyline helped keep audiences engaged with its complex storyline told through multiple viewpoints with a mix of humor, suspense, and violence. Tarantino took plenty of risks telling his story the way he wanted and the job paid off well three decades later.

Two other important people were in attendance who may not have been in the movie but were connected to a prominent actor from the Oscar-nominated film. With Bruce Willis not being at the TCM event, his wife Emma Heming and her stepdaughter Tallulah Willis attended to honor the talented actor. Take a look at the endearing mother/daughter photo below.

(Image credit: Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic)

It’s heartbreaking that Bruce Willis couldn’t be there to share the excitement of his esteemed movie with his co-stars. At the same time, it was beautiful that his wife and daughter got to be there to attend a special screening that Willis I'm sure would have loved to see of his beloved movie.

It hasn’t been easy for the Willis family ever since the Die Hard actor was forced to retire due to his aphasia diagnosis which was later updated to frontotemporal dementia . Other than experiencing difficulties with communication, other symptoms of this disease include personality changes and abnormal motor functions such as balance, vision, or movement.

As soon as Bruce Willis’ retirement was announced, Quentin Tarantino celebrated the actor’s legacy by commemorating how the Golden Globe winner would use his star power to work with a variety of directors and give them memorable performances. Willis’ wife Emma Heming has been honest with social media users about the “toll” of taking care of herself and her family during this devastating time. However, she also offered a glimmer of hope for the positive effect her husband’s dementia battle has had on her family - bringing everyone together. Even though the Red actor was missed, the TCM screening of Pulp Fiction brought Heming and her stepdaughter together to honor Willis.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors