I Think Saturday Night May Be The Most Uplifting Movie Of 2024, But There Are 10 Others That Could Challenge Its Crown

It’s easy to rank the best 2024 movies , as the criteria usually rests on the burden of artistry and enjoyment. And while I’m still putting together my own “best of” list for the year, there’s another field that actually came up when revising one of my favorites. After rewatching director Jason Reitman’s Saturday Night, I asked the question of what the most uplifting movie of this year happens to be.

The SNL historical drama definitely has a spot on my roster of top honors, but in terms of lifting ones spirits, there’s 10 other movies that could challenge its crown. So let’s look at the most uplifting movies of 2024, while winding our way to why Saturday Night is probably at the top of the list.

The Wild Robot

Even if you’re not a parent, The Wild Robot’s story of Roz (Lupita Nyong’o) trying to care for a young gosling is identifiable. Director Chris Sanders’ tale of empathy and community bonding is as heartwarming as it is tear-jerking. Don’t worry, bonding among Roz’s friends leads to some pretty funny moment to break up the really emotional stuff.

Megalopolis

Get the laughs out while you can, but I stand by my case that Megalopolis is an underrated utopian narrative . Tackling the issues of politics, division and tabloid drama, Francis Ford Coppola's passion project does what it says on the tin. Acting as a true “fable” of modernity, the Adam Driver-led cast engages in a story that ultimately wants us to work together, rather than fall apart, for the future.

The Lord of the RIngs: The War Of The Rohirrim

In my review for The War of the Rohirrim , I highlighted how director Kenji Kamiyama’s anime entry into the Middle-Earth Saga was as epic as its live-action predecessors. That statement doesn’t merely apply to the action packed fight scenes though, as the latest Lord of the Rings movie also retained a key theme from J.R.R. Tolkien’s writings. Endurance and hope are the lights that guide the kingdom of Rohan through its darkest days, and I felt that when seeing this undervalued gem.

Orion And The Dark

2024 has been a sneaky good year for animation, to the point where the 2025 Academy Awards should be quite a competition to watch. Netflix’s Orion and the Dark is one such title, as we experience a journey into conquering fear. As the ever-fearful Orion (Jacob Tremblay) pals around with Dark (Paul Walter Hauser) during his nocturnal duties, the facing of his fears leads to some beautifully poignant moments, right down to the picture’s twist ending.

Conclave

Peeking through the intrigue and drama that Edward Berger’s Conclave has to offer, a lot of attention is paid to the fascinating drama and notes of humor that punctuate this stellar film. But by the time we see Thomas Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes) complete his duties during the titular event, the weary man of faith seems to have found a spark that keeps him going. Conclave’s ending is a perfect conclusion to a rich and rewarding picture.

Red One

Holiday movies tend to be quite inspirational, with tales of naughty vs. nice giving us all a reason to smile. Red One actually sticks the landing though, as the development of both Callum Drift (Dwayne Johnson) and Jack O’Malley (Chris Evans) addresses their cynical views on the world. With Red One ’s record-setting streaming run now making news, a lot more people are going to get to experience the Christmas spirit of joy that this movie espouses.

The Imaginary

Imagination has been a huge theme at the movies in 2024, with the more positive side working through pictures like If, and the darker side being presented in the horror flick Imaginary. That’s not to be confused with The Imaginary, Netflix’s anime stunner that delves into the secret world of those friends we make, and eventually lose, as we grow in childhood. Not shying away from such loss, Studio Ponoc’s gorgeous adventure is a family friendly movie with the right amount of uplifting maturity.

Nutcrackers

Another holiday movie that managed to make an impression on me this year is Nutcrackers. A Hulu original directed by David Gordon Green, the low-key family drama sees Ben Stiller’s Michael adjusting to looking after his dead sister’s sons. This is another one of those movies that is on the border of being a Christmas film, but what really lifts the spirits of this picture is how the shenanigans give way to Stiller turning in some of his most emotional work.

Wicked

If you didn’t think that Wicked was going to be on this list, your worries are now officially dispelled. Jon M. Chu’s big screen translation of the hit Broadway musical has only shown us the first half of its story, but already the results have a rather positive message. And yes, that’s taking into account what little I know about Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and her journey in the next chapter, Wicked: For Good.

That Christmas

Brian Cox’s casting as That Christmas’ Santa was a masterstroke, especially in a year where his voice also helps guide us through the dark times of The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. But in terms of this Richard Curtis/Netflix collaboration, Cox is more of a voice of authority that leads us through a Love, Actually-style tale of kids trying to make it the best Christmas ever. Though much like J.K. Simmons’ Santa from Red One, it brings a tear to my eye to witness a Santa that believes in all of us on the ground.

Saturday Night

It’s now time for us to circle back to Saturday Night:, the dramatization of the supposedly eventful first night that Saturday Night Live would go on the air. So why is the movie I sometimes called “Whiplash meets SNL” such an “uplifting movie?” Well, it lies in the magic of the performances by the entire Saturday Night cast .

Did this movie make me cheer for the success of alleged jerk Chevy Chase (Cory Michael Smith)? Indeed it did. Was I tearing up during the subtly heartbreaking scene where Gilda Radner (Ella Hunt) asks John Belushi (Matt Wood) where they’d be in 20 years? Like a total baby.

But the moment that really set me up to break once the show goes off without a hitch is a monologue delivered by Lorne Michaels (Gabriel LaBelle). His impassioned defense of what SNL represents spoke to me as a creator, and as a human. Not to mention, it actually reminded me of when I first discovered the show as a teen, letting my mind be blown by the prestigious comedy show.

That’s why Saturday Night is my pick for the most uplifting movie of 2024. I hope that any of these movies give you the same warm and inspired feelings I had while watching them. Here’s to 2025 and the uplifting thrills it should deliver through pictures, like Paddington in Peru and Downton Abbey 3!