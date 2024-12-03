The Lord Of The Rings: The War Of Rohirrim First Reactions Are Here, And Critics Are Weighing In On The 'Breathtaking', But 'Lengthy' Anime Movie
Middle Earth is back on the big screen after a decade.
As if it wasn’t already a landmark year for Lord of the Rings fans, between the announcement that Peter Jackson is making another LOTR movie and the second season of Rings Of Power having us hooked, audiences can also venture back to Middle Earth on the big screen in a couple of weeks. Ahead of The Lord of the Rings: The War Of Rohirrim joining the 2024 movies this December, the anime has screened and first reactions are here.
The social media embargo for War Of Rohirrim has just lifted, and it looks like critics have mixed to positive thoughts on the movie overall. Let’s start with CinemaBlend’s own Mike Reyes, who had this to say on X:
What a glowing review! The new Lord of the Rings movie is actually the first time we’ve seen Middle Earth on the big screen in a decade following the final The Hobbit movie. Reyes was dazzled to return to J.R.R. Tolkien’s world through its first anime, and is looking forward to second viewing. The Movie Podcast’s Shahbaz agreed with our CinemaBlend critic in many ways, but had some gripes with the movie as well. As he wrote:
Now, The War Of Rohirrim is two hours and 14 minutes long, which is actually the shortest a Lord of the Rings movie has ever been. That being said, some first reactions shared some similar complaints about its pacing. As Ezra Cubero expressed:
The new movie is set nearly 200 years prior to the events of the Lord of the Rings trilogy by telling the story of one legendary king of Rohan, Helm Hammerhand, and his daughter. Ever since the first trailer came out, we’ve been excited for the Hayao Miyazaki vibes. While it certainly sounds like the animation delivers, not everyone was sold on the story. According to Jonathan Sim:
FandomWire’s Sean Boelman also pointed out how the movie focuses on men when perhaps a Lord of the Rings movie based on other more intriguing Middle Earth races like elves or Hobbits could have been better suited. In his words:
While there’s definitely some criticism for The War Of Rohirrim, tons of first reactions are purely positive. Mama’s Geeky owner Tessa Smith commended the movie for being a solid family feature for fans of the franchise.
Lastly, Rama’s Screen was all in on the movie, calling it one of the best of the year. Check out what he said:
Perhaps these reactions helped make up your mind on the Lord of the Rings: The War Of Rohirrim movie? It hits theaters exclusively (with an awesome popcorn bucket tie-in) on December 13. While we wait for the release, you can check out how to watch all the Lord of the Rings movies in order here on CinemaBlend.
