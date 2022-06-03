Scream 6 Has Found Its First New Cast Member

2022 kicked off with a nostalgic (yet fresh) bloodbath in the form of a new Scream film. Following its commercial success, its creatives are already prepping Scream 6, by lining up the cast, and the movie has found its first new cast member.

Dermot Mulroney, who most memorably played leading man opposite Julia Roberts in 1997’s My Best Friend’s Wedding, has closed a deal to star in Scream 6, per The Hollywood Reporter . The actor is said to be joining as a cop, which, as fans know, famously has not gone well for survival purposes.

The 58-year-old actor will join other confirmed cast members Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Jenna Ortega, and we’re awaiting news about whether any of the OG cast will come back for another round. Franchise fan-favorite Hayden Panettiere is officially returning as well after previously playing Kirby Reed in 2011's fourth Scream film. Courteney Cox previously shared that she received a script for Scream 6 , but we’re not 100% sure if she has signed on to be among the cast yet alongside, hopefully, Neve Campbell.

Scream 6 re-teams the same creatives behind the recent fifth film, with James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick behind the script, and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett directing. The production is expected to begin this summer ahead of a release date already set for spring 2023. The upcoming horror movie will reportedly take the Carpenter sisters away from Woodsboro after the most recent Ghostface killings. But where to? We don’t know quite yet.

Along with Mulroney having a classic rom-com on his resume, he has over a hundred acting credits. More recently the actor was in Amazon Prime series Hanna, the cancelled The Purge series and the Sandra Oh horror film Umma . New Girl fans will also remember the actor as one of Jess’ boyfriends, Russell, who had numerous guest spots on the series. Mulroney is also expected to be among the Secret Invasion cast .

Considering the usual plotline of Scream revolves around the mystery of how Ghostface is, we, of course, have to mark down Dermot Mulroney’s upcoming Scream character as a suspect. Last time around, Scream 5 certainly played around with our expectations with new killers behind the mask by the end of the film , and sadly one of the original (and most beloved) cast members under their knife .

The most recent Scream film hit theaters in January 2022 to $140 million worldwide against a reported $24 million budget. The movie remains on the top 15 highest grossing movies of the year as we reach 2022’s halfway mark. Prior to these recent Scream films, it took a little over a decade for Ghostface to appear again. It’s great to see the franchise revitalized, and we’re intrigued at how Dermot Mulroney might fit in.