Scream's Courteney Cox Reveals When The Sixth Movie Should Start Filming (And It's Soon)

The latest Scream film revived the horror series and even reached a major box office milestone for the franchise. The film’s surprise success led to a sixth Scream film being officially in the works. Of course, new and devoted fans have been waiting to hear who might be coming back for the sequel. While the directors and studio haven’t breathed a word about the film, Scream vet Courteney Cox might’ve given viewers the update they’ve been craving.

As soon as the Scream 6 news was announced, the OG Scream star mentioned she was ready for another battle with Ghostface if Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett were attached to directing the follow-up. Despite the sequel news, no current information hasn’t leaked about the plot or who is or isn’t coming back. But Courteney Cox just gave Scream fans a crucial update on the sixth film while appearing on Variety’s Just a Variety podcast:

I got the script yesterday. I haven't read it yet, I just got it. ... I'm excited to read it, and I know they're gonna start filming I think in June, in Canada. I don't know if I'm supposed to say anything. Let me tell you the killer!

Thank goodness for Gale Weathers and her knack for giving the scoop. Courteney Cox was careful not to spoil too much at the film given she had read the script yet, even though she playfully almost spilled who the killer might be. At least viewers know now there is a script and production is set to start in June in Canada. Of course, anything can change given the unpredictable nature of the COVID pandemic, but hopefully the timeline will work out and moviegoers will get the sixth film sometime in the next year or two.

SPOILERS for the latest Scream movie are ahead!

While Courteney Cox is seemingly on board, it is unknown who else will return for the Scream follow-up. It was unclear if fellow Scream vet Never Campbell would return for Scream 6, as she had yet to receive or read a script. Hopefully, that will change after Cox’s update. Fans will have to wait until she reads the draft to see if Campbell will return. Unfortunately, David Arquette won’t be back after his shocking death in the relaunch.

With the script reaching the OG stars, maybe new stars like Melissa Barrera and Jenny Ortega will return for the new film. Of course, Scream newbie Jasmin Savoy Brown is a little nervous about her and co-star Mason Gooding’s fates as the Meek twins in the new film despite surviving the previous film’s deadly carnage. Knowing the Scream franchise, viewers might get some more fresh faces to be attacked, killed or revealed to be Ghostface.

