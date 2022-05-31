Secret Invasion: An Updated Cast List For The Marvel Series, Including Samuel L. Jackson And Emilia Clarke

There was a time when Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury was the common thread of the Marvel Cinematic Universe bringing all the heroes together. Nowadays, it’s been quite some time since we’ve even seen the eye-patched former S.H.I.E.L.D. and Avengers founder. Thankfully, the upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion is well on its way amidst a jam-packed MCU slate.

Secret Invasion, which is named after the popular Marvel Comics crossover event, will see the Skrulls infiltrating even the highest spheres of the MCU. As we get ready for the title, which is expected to be a miniseries, check out the actors making up this impressive cast who we know about thus far. Of course, you know Marvel, there could be plenty of surprise cameos too!

(Image credit: Marvel/YouTube)

Samuel L. Jackson

First up is Samuel L. Jackson, who will reprise his role as Nick Fury in his twelfth live-action appearance in the MCU. We last saw Fury during the Spider-Man: Far From Home end-credits scene in 2019. It was revealed that Fury had been in outer space on a Skrull ship while a pair of Skrulls were impersonating him and Maria Hill during Spidey’s run-in with Mysterio. We’re excited to see a Marvel project that finally centers on Jackson’s Marvel character with Secret Invasion and perhaps explores him in new ways .

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Ben Mendelsohn

Alongside Samuel L. Jackson’s Fury will be Ben Mendelsohn’s Skrull character, Talos, who was a highlight of 2019’s Captain Marvel when he was introduced. Talos is a friendly Skrull general who met Fury while he was disguised as human S.H.I.E.L.D. agent R. Keller in the ‘90s before revealing himself. He impersonated Fury in Far From Home and will continue to work alongside Fury during the Secret Invasion series.

(Image credit: Universal)

Emilia Clarke

Among the exciting new additions to the MCU for Secret Invasion is Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke, who is playing an undisclosed role in the upcoming series. The British actress is, of course, best known for playing Daenerys Targaryen for eight seasons on the critically-acclaimed HBO series. Since wrapping the role in 2018, Clarke most recently starred in holiday romantic comedy, Last Christmas. Clarke notably joins her fellow GOT alum Kit Harrington, who was introduced as Dane Whitman in Eternals.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Olivia Colman

Oscar-winning British actress Olivia Colman is also part of Secret Invasion in another unknown role. Colman, who was notably in Broadchurch and The Favourite, and played Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown, will be another welcome new addition to the MCU. Samuel L. Jackson already hyped her role in the Disney+ series (via Twitter) , calling his time working with her “glorious” and “such a ball.” That's not surprising, but I'm certainly intrigued about her role!

(Image credit: Amazon Studios )

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Along with Marvel often hiring incredible and already beloved talent, the studio is known for amplifying rising talent into the next big star. This might very well be the case when we see Kingsley Ben-Adir play the lead villain in Secret Invasion, per Deadline ’s report. The British actor has previously found role on The OA, Peaky Blinders, High Fidelity and One Night In Miami as Malcolm X, but an MCU role will be his most high-profile yet.

(Image credit: Disney)

Don Cheadle

Before we get to more impressive new talents joining the MCU with Secret Invasion, there’s a few more returning Marvel actors to note. Don Cheadle will reprise his role as James Rhodes/War Machine in the upcoming series. The news was confirmed by Samuel L. Jackson himself earlier this year on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, sharing he became his “golf buddy” amidst filming the series. The last time Cheadle appeared in a Disney+ series, he earned an Emmy nomination for a limited amount of screen time on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Cobie Smulders

Another returning Marvel star is Cobie Smulders as former S.H.I.E.L.D. Feputy Director Maria Hill. After the character was impersonated by a Skrull in Far From Home, she’ll be back in action, for real this time , reportedly by working with the Skrulls in deep space alongside the other cast. Smulders has appeared in seven live-action Marvel projects over the years, and it’ll be great to see the actress back for Secret Invasion.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Martin Freeman

CIA operative Everett Ross, played by played by the talented Sherlock and Hobbit actor Martin Freeman, was introduced in 2016's Captain America: Civil War and returned in 2018’s Black Panther. The character is finally returning in a couple projects, including Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and the Secret Invasion series. Jackson also revealed Freeman's involvement in the latter project in the same conversation where he name-dropped Olivia Colman.

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Dermot Mulroney

Getting back to the new talent heading to Secret Invasion, Dermot Mulroney has also found a role in the upcoming Marvel series set to premiere on Disney+. The actor, who is best known for The Best Friend’s Wedding and New Girl, is rumored to be playing the new President of the United States in the Marvel Universe. It seems his involvement was leaked via a set photo on Instagram featuring Mulroney and Don Cheadle on the front of a newspaper.

(Image credit: WarnerMedia)

Christopher McDonald

Christopher McDonald, of Happy Gilmore, Thelma & Louise, Hacks and Flubber fame is also part of the huge Secret Invasion cast , marking his first appearance in the MCU. A rumor that cropped up following the news was speculation the actor might be playing Norman Osborn . McDonald, who of course has to remain tight-lipped, said he’s “not saying anything” when pressed about his upcoming role.

(Image credit: USA Network)

Killian Scott

Among the lesser-known actors part of Secret Invasion is Irish Killian Scott, per Deadline , who has been in projects such as ‘71, Calvary and the USA series Damnation. Officially, we don't know yet who Scott will play in the Marvel project, but it is rumored he’ll play a Skrull known from Marvel Comics named Fiz.

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Carmen Ejogo

The final cast member from Secret Invasion we’ve heard about is Carmen Ejogo, but this is rumored. The British actress has starred in movies such as Selma, It Comes At Night, Fantastic Beasts and The Purge: Anarchy. We’ll have to wait and see how she may fit into Secret Invasion.

There’s a lot to look forward to from Secret Invasion. The Disney+ series has yet to receive a release date, but it has finished filming. At the earliest, it will drop late 2022, but a 2023 release date feels more likely at this point. We will keep you posted with updates here on CinemaBlend.