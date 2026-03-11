Kylie Jenner's Smoking In A Black Bra (Literally) On The Cover Of New Magazine

Kylie Jenner is a lot like her famous siblings in the Kardashian/Jenner clan in that she’s been known to sport wild and/or fabulous looks for folks to fawn over. From her donning matching orange with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet to her blinged-out Golden Globes gown, she always makes waves, and now the billionaire boss lady is doing it again by smoking in a black bra on a magazine cover.

What Magazine Cover Features Kylie Jenner Smoking In A Black Bra?

The famed and fashionable women who star on The Kardashians (which will return later in the 2026 TV schedule) have more than a few magazine covers to their names, so the fact that Kylie Jenner was chosen for the spotlight on Vanity Fair’s Spring 2026 cover makes complete sense. Not only is she, as mentioned, famous and a young fashion icon, but she’s also a beauty mogul, the mother to two young kids and has an equally well-known partner in Marty Supreme’s 2026 Oscar nominee. And, it would be fair to say that she’s literally smoking on the new cover. Just look:

A post shared by VANITY FAIR (@vanityfair) A photo posted by on

This is hardly the most salacious magazine cover from someone in Jenner’s family (Who can forget Kim Kardashian’s infamous drink-on-the-butt cover that broke the internet?), but it’s still a definite look, right? Riding pants and boots, a black bra, a lit cigarette, open legs in a bedroom setting, and Jenner’s forthright straight-ahead stare. It’s not not sultry, is what I’m saying.

Article continues below

As is usually the case when celebs are the focus of a magazine cover, there’s also what will likely be a pretty thorough feature on the boob perfume bottle sculptor. Though the snacking BAFTA attendee is certainly used to being interviewed and participating in photo shoots by now, it seems that she did really enjoy this experience, as she took to her own Instagram to show off additional shots (including a booty-baring one and another where she appears to be blowing cigarette smoke) and declare the process of making those photographs “a dreeeam day!!” before thanking the publication and the fashion photographer she worked with to create some amazing pictures.

She looks great, as she always does, but there is one thing that’s got me wondering, and that’s her blonde eyebrows. I’ve certainly seen this done on others with dark hair before, I just find myself considering why they went with that look this time around. It does make for a striking look, to the point where if I were shown the cover without Jenner’s name on it I likely wouldn’t have known it was her, so it’s not impossible that such a reaction was the actual point.

Overall, every look I’ve seen from this shoot is amazingly sumptuous. Now I can’t wait to see if they really went all-in and allowed her very real stretch marks to shine through.