'Eyeballs Were Popping Out Of My Head.' Candace Cameron Bure On That Time She Accidentally Went To A Sex Party

Candace Cameron Bure is more than keen to talk about her career, including her famed stints on the sitcom Full House and its spinoff, Fuller House. That aside, though, she’s also been quite candid about aspects of her personal life, including her marriage to husband Valeri Bure as well as her personal faith. On that note, Bure just recently told a particularly wild anecdote involving herself and her hubby. Apparently, there was one occasion on which the Bures accidentally ended up attending a sex party.

That story came up during a recent episode of The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast, during which the titular host and co-host Madison Prewett Troutt shared stories from their pasts. A major theme of this particular installment was the idea of people being formed by the individuals they surround themselves with. Bure acknowledged that she’d experienced “shameful” moments in life, some of which were prompted by her thinking, “Oh, this person’s a friend and I'm going to be cool and do this.” That’s when she recalled the party:

I went to a party once with Val ‘cause we were married, and it ended up being this underground party that was an S&M-like sex thing that was so dark and demonic. And we walked in, and my eyeballs were popping out of my head because I saw stuff I had never seen before in my life. And I’m looking at Val, going like, ‘How are we here? What is happening?’

Needless to say, it sounds like the Bures were more than taken aback when they arrived at the event. As Candace Cameron went on to recall during the podcast (posted to YouTube), she and her husband made a “hard u-turn” and “walked right out of there.” The former child star then shared additional thoughts on the vibes she felt while at the party, and she didn’t mince words:

Article continues below

It just was, like, so slimy and weird. And I was like, ‘We're going to pause before we ever say yes to going out with that friend again." We just had no idea what we were walking into, and it was so disgusting and gross.

More on Candace Cameron Bure (Image credit: Stay True Podcast) ‘That’s A Portal.’ Someone Asked Candace Cameron Bure About Watching ‘Demonic’ Scary Movies, And She Did Not Hold Back

As evidenced by stories that have surfaced in recent years, sex parties apparently aren’t uncommon, especially within the celebrity sphere. Most notably, much has been said about the sex parties or “Freak-Offs” held by rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs, which could apparently last days at a time. Of course, to be clear, Bure’s anecdote has no direct connection to Combs (who’s currently serving time in prison).

What this latest story from Candace Cameron Bure does, if anything, is further exemplify how willing she is to open up and be candid with her fans. That includes sharing the less glamorous parts of her life, like receiving hate-filled messages on social media. Bure also doesn’t hesitate to share the more awkward intimate moments she shares with her family, such as trapping her (now-grown) kids in a car at one point to have a sex talk.

It’s been said that over time, we live and learn, and it sounds like the Bures definitely did the latter after unwittingly attending that sex party. As for how she operates now, Bure’s comments in the podcast episode suggest that she allows her better judgement and faith to help guide her decisions.