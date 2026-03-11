It’s Lobo’s Anniversary, And Jason Momoa Has A Message For James Gunn

Happy Birthday, Lobo! The fictional intergalactic bounty hunter was celebrated this week amid the anniversary of his first appearance in DC Comics. Said milestone is particularly auspicious this year, as the fan-favorite character will also make his big screen debut in the Supergirl movie, produced by James Gunn and starring Jason Momoa in the role of Lobo alongside Miley Alcock's Supergirl. So it comes as no surprise that both Momoa and Gunn marked the occasion with messages

Both men took to social media to celebrate the special day. Gunn originally posted about the Lobo anniversary, celebrating the comic artists who first put him on the page. Momoa then reposted Gunn’s statement on Instagram, adding…

What an honor to be finally playing the main man Aloha J

Momoa’s journey to playing Lobo has been a long and winding road. Many DC fans thought the Game of Thrones alum would be perfect to play the character during the previous big-screen iteration of DC’s comic universe. Even Momoa believed he was being called in to discuss Lobo when Warner Bros. brought him in. He was surprised when he was offered Aquaman instead. Filmmaker Zack Snyder felt strongly about Momoa playing the King of Atlantis at the time and, even this week, Snyder shared a throwback photo of Momoa from their Justice League prep.

It wasn’t even that long after James Gunn took creative control at DC Studios that Jason Momoa teased that Gunn had offered him something, and we knew it wasn’t a return to playing Aquaman. We had to wait some time before it was confirmed that Momoa would play Lobo and, now, we’re just a few months from seeing the character brought to life. If only we could get a better look at him. Check out Momoa's post:

Honestly, the anniversary of the debut of Lobo would have been a great day to release a better image of the bounty hunter. The only shot we got of him in the Supergirl trailer was the image, all in shadow. You get a general sense of how Lobo will look, which is pretty comic-accurate, but something a little clearer would be nice. Even the people making the movie don’t have a clear shot to promote the project.

It feels like the decision was made to hold off on Momoa’s Lobo look as part of a marketing tease. Historically, marketing teams rarely reveal everything up front while promoting a film but, since we know Lobo is in the movie at all, it’s not like seeing him clearly will be all that much of a surprise.

We’ll almost certainly get at least one more trailer before Supergirl hits the screen in June, and there’s a decent chance that one will finally give us a good look at Lobo. We might even be lucky enough to hear him speak and get an idea of how he’ll fit into the Supergirl story and interact with Miley Alcock's title character. It’s also a safe bet that this won’t be the only place we see Lobo in the new DCU franchise. Jason Momoa is just too big a star not to use more often.

As fans celebrate Lobo's anniversary this week alongside Jason Momoa and James Gunn, they should keep in mind that Supergirl soars into theaters on June 26 amid the 2026 movie schedule.