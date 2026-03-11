Ice-T Confirms Fin's Law & Order: SVU Return With Loving Message To Fans (And Set Photo Receipts)

Law & Order: SVU has been airing its 27th season on the 2026 TV schedule, and it’s been as intense as ever. While the series saw two exits ahead of the current season, it also brought back Kelli Giddish as Sergeant Amanda Rollins. Her return came at a price, though, as Ice-T has had to take a step back due to budget reasons. So fans haven’t seen as much of Fin as they’d like, but the rapper confirmed his SVU return with a loving message to fans and set photo receipts.

Throughout the season, SVU has explained Fin’s absence as a result of an injury he sustained in the Season 27 premiere, which Ice-T even hinted at when filming kicked off over the season. I, myself, have been worried Fin would be written off, as have many other fans, because of the absences, even despite Ice-T previously making it clear he has no plans to leave the show. Luckily, he shared a video message to X on Tuesday to confirm that he is indeed filming the final episodes of the season:

What up, going out to all my SVU fans? See where I am. We’re back on the set, and for all you who have been worrying about Fin, I am on the last three episodes of the season. Which means going into Season 28, Fin will still be alive and breathing, but I know you guys been waiting to see me back, but I’ve been doing a lot of other cool things.

Ice-T has been an essential part of SVU since Season 2, and at this point, it’s hard to imagine the show without him, so having that confirmation from the man himself that Fin is not going anywhere any time soon is a relief. It also sounds like Ice-T has been pretty busy when he isn’t filming SVU, so who knows what else he has up his sleeves. SVU still remains a priority for him, though, and if the show nabs a Season 28 renewal, fans should expect to see much more of Fin:

But in the meantime, yes, I’m on the set, we’re now shooting the last three episodes. That’s Episodes 19, 20, and 21. They will be Fin-ished. They saved me for the end, you know what I’m saying? But thank you for all the people out there who have been wanting to see more Fin on the show, but like I told you earlier, they said they were gonna sprinkle me through the season. Here we are. I’m bringing up the rear. Go make sure we go out with a bang and Season 28… I know we gon’ get it.

As of now, the Law & Order spinoff has not secured a spot for next season, but it’s still early. The series remains a staple on NBC, so it would be highly surprising if SVU did not get renewed. Regardless, though, Ice-T seems sure that Fin won’t be leaving permanently. For now, fans can look forward to seeing him much more in these final episodes of Season 27, and Ice-T shared a photo on Wednesday morning on X straight from the set:

SVU.. 🎥 Filming on location in Manhattan NYC… @WolfEnt @lawandordertv @NBCSVU_fans pic.twitter.com/m8xKmzif9xMarch 11, 2026

A lot of shows these days have had to either cut their episode orders or episodic guarantees for the cast due to budget constraints, so it’s not unusual that Ice-T hasn’t been in every single episode, especially following Giddish’s addition. But at least he’ll be back for the final episodes, which is better than nothing.

It’s unknown what these final episodes of SVU Season 27 will bring, but the series is known for going pretty big and sometimes pretty dark towards the end of seasons, so you never know. Viewers will just have to tune in on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day with a Peacock subscription.