Scream VI: Fans And Ghostface Himself React After The Killer Seemingly Was Leaked Online

The horror genre has been thriving for years now, with the current renaissance thrilling the countless fans out there. Some of the best horror movies returned to theaters via new sequels, including Wes Craven's Scream franchise. We're less than a month away from the next sequel, which is moving the action from Woodsboro to New York City. But it looks like spoilers are already arriving online for Scream VI, with fans and even Ghostface himself reacting to the killer(s) being revealed so soon.

The fun of Scream movies is sitting in theaters and trying to figure out which characters are actually under the Ghostface mask. And even before social media, the franchise's security had to be tight to protect that mystery. That's what makes the possible leaks from Scream VI so disheartening. The chatter online got loud enough that the official Ghostface Twitter issued a warning message. Check it out below:

Dear #ScreamVI Friends, pic.twitter.com/qsn2Qso0rlFebruary 16, 2023 See more

The killer has spoken. And he's pleading for moviegoers out there to be kind and keep social media a spoiler-free zone until the release of Scream VI. This is definitely a good sentiment, although it might not make people feel better if they've already seen the possible spoilers for highly anticipated slasher. Looks like social media is going to be a dangerous place for the next few weeks.

They say that all publicity is good publicity, and the spoilers circulating around online definitely have Scream VI trending on social media outlets like Twitter. Many of the posts are about the leaks, and fans who are lamenting that Ghostface's identity might have been revealed. One such tweet uses footage of Courteney Cox from Scream 2, posting:

me avoiding the #ScreamVI spoilers only to get a push notification with Ghostface's identity in the tweet pic.twitter.com/gwYRK65aWtFebruary 16, 2023 See more

Ouch. It's hard enough to avoid spoilers for highly anticipated movie or TV projects on social media, but it's another thing to have the ending of Scream VI arrive via push notification. You just can't un-ring the bell, and this knowledge would no doubt take something away from the theatrical experience of seeing Radio Silence's sophomore installment in the franchise. Fingers crossed that the reports were false, and therefore provide a red herring. Hey, I'm looking for a silver lining over here.

Plenty of those who saw Scream VI's reported spoilers took to social media, and used memes to express their pain. One such user compiled four different popular memes to really drive the message home, as you can see below:

accidentally saw the scream vi killer reveals pic.twitter.com/UkovRul1luFebruary 16, 2023 See more

Of course, not everyone actually saw he potential spoilers for Scream VI. Those lucky ones also took to social media to meme the hell out of the ongoing situation. One such user used that iconic clip of Jennifer Coolidge's White Lotus gunfight to describe what it's going to be like on social for the next few weeks. Check it out below:

#ScreamVI leaks going around everyone be safe pic.twitter.com/WyZQQX8Yd3February 15, 2023 See more

The marketing campaign for Scream VI has really picked up, as it'll be in theaters before we know it. In addition to some thrilling footage from the upcoming slasher, it was also revealed that pop star Demi Lovato will debut a new single for the soundtrack. Unfortunately, the potential spoilers will serve as a speed bump on the way to the movie's wide theatrical release next month.

Anticipation and fan interest in Scream VI is clearly high, thanks to the fifth movie really delivering in 2022. The same filmmakers are behind the camera, although it looks like they're swinging hard and taking bigger risks. And while this will be the first installment of the franchise without Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott, fans are eager to see the long-awaited return of Scream 4's Hayden Panettiere as Kirby Reed.

All will be revealed when Scream VI hits theaters on March 10th. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.