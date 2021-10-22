Scream’s Jamie Kennedy Explains How Spoilers Were Guarded Pre-Marvel

Every few years a horror movie is released that absolutely changes the genre as a whole. Wes Craven’s original Scream is certainly in that category , helping to revive slashers through a mix of comedy and terror. The franchise is also known for its secrets, and original star Jamie Kennedy aka Randy recently told CinemaBlend how spoilers were guarded Pre-Marvel.

The concept of spoilers isn’t one that was being discussed when the Scream movies were released in the 1990s. Franchises like the MCU have made this concern commonplace, with studios going to great lengths to guard the secrets of major blockbusters. I had the privilege of speaking with Jamie Kennedy about Scream’s 25th anniversary, where he explained how the franchise’s security evolved. As he put it in the above video,

The spoilers-- not so much in the first one because we were this little thing that no one knew about. But the second one for sure. We would get scripts with the red line down the middle, numbered scripts so if those pages got out of your possession. I don’t think we e-mailed stuff because they could be put online so there were hand-delivered scripts. That was a big thing, and then there was a master copy. And that was because the internet was starting to blow up.

Well, there you have it. Much like modern blockbusters, the Scream franchise began taking special care of its scripts starting with the first sequel. Jamie Kennedy was there to see the before and after that occurred as a result of Wes Craven’s original movie becoming a sensation. Considering the Scream movies are about who is behind the mask of Ghostface , these secrets were vital to the theatrical experience.

(Image credit: Dimension Films)

The Scream franchise has continued to grow and piece pop culture over the past 25 years, with a new installment coming this January. The new Scream marks the first sequel to hit theaters since the great Wes Craven passed away. The new directors went to great lengths to keep the upcoming movie’s secrets, including giving the cast alternate versions of the script. The security that came with Scream 2 just showed another way that the slasher property has influenced future projects.

As a reminder, you can check out the first full trailer for the new Scream below. Although be warned: the directors have already been open about how it contains misdirects . Let’s just hope that the new characters use Randy’s rules for surviving a horror movie.

After his character Randy was one of the few survivors of Scream, Jamie Kennedy had appearances in the first two sequels. While he was shockingly killed off early in the first sequel, Randy got to appear in the threequel via a pre-recorded message from the grave. He was noticeably absent from Scream 4, but some fans are still hoping that Randy appears or is referenced in the new movie.