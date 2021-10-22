Scream’s Jamie Kennedy Explains How Spoilers Were Guarded Pre-Marvel
By Corey Chichizola last updated
Randy himself spoke with CinemaBlend about being in the Scream franchise.
Every few years a horror movie is released that absolutely changes the genre as a whole. Wes Craven’s original Scream is certainly in that category, helping to revive slashers through a mix of comedy and terror. The franchise is also known for its secrets, and original star Jamie Kennedy aka Randy recently told CinemaBlend how spoilers were guarded Pre-Marvel.
The concept of spoilers isn’t one that was being discussed when the Scream movies were released in the 1990s. Franchises like the MCU have made this concern commonplace, with studios going to great lengths to guard the secrets of major blockbusters. I had the privilege of speaking with Jamie Kennedy about Scream’s 25th anniversary, where he explained how the franchise’s security evolved. As he put it in the above video,
Well, there you have it. Much like modern blockbusters, the Scream franchise began taking special care of its scripts starting with the first sequel. Jamie Kennedy was there to see the before and after that occurred as a result of Wes Craven’s original movie becoming a sensation. Considering the Scream movies are about who is behind the mask of Ghostface, these secrets were vital to the theatrical experience.
The Scream franchise has continued to grow and piece pop culture over the past 25 years, with a new installment coming this January. The new Scream marks the first sequel to hit theaters since the great Wes Craven passed away. The new directors went to great lengths to keep the upcoming movie’s secrets, including giving the cast alternate versions of the script. The security that came with Scream 2 just showed another way that the slasher property has influenced future projects.
As a reminder, you can check out the first full trailer for the new Scream below. Although be warned: the directors have already been open about how it contains misdirects. Let’s just hope that the new characters use Randy’s rules for surviving a horror movie.
After his character Randy was one of the few survivors of Scream, Jamie Kennedy had appearances in the first two sequels. While he was shockingly killed off early in the first sequel, Randy got to appear in the threequel via a pre-recorded message from the grave. He was noticeably absent from Scream 4, but some fans are still hoping that Randy appears or is referenced in the new movie.
Scream will return to theaters on January 14th, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.