Scream VI Video Makes Everyone A Suspect, So Could A Returning Character Be Ghostface?

The horror genre’s renaissance is showing no signs of slowing down, with projects like M3GAN starting the year off with a bang. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming horror movies is definitly Scream VI, which is the second one helmed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. The movie will largely follow the two sets of surviving siblings from the last movie, as they move from Woodsboro to New York City . But a new Scream VI video makes everyone seem like a suspect, so could a returning character be Ghostface?

Scream VI will mark the first installment of the horror franchise to not feature Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott. But there are still a number of returning characters including Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers and Scream 4’s Hayden Panettiere as Kirby Reed. A new video hyping up the movie recently arrived on Instagram , which features the starring cast each wiping a down a knife like Ghostface. Check it out for yourself below:

Well, my mind is spinning. While we’ve never had a returning character end up being Ghostface in a Scream movie, that does seem to be what this clip is setting up for the fans. It would definitely be a shocking twist, and seemingly usher a new age in the slasher property. Luckily moviegoers won’t have to wait too long for our questions to be answered.

The above video from Scream’s official Instagram account, and comes shortly after the upcoming sequel’s full trailer was revealed to the public. But the Scream franchise is known for its secrecy, and usually include one or more red herrings. Is that what this video is, or does the clip tease a character turning bad? Even Gale Weathers is included in this brief video.



Funny enough, I actually have been wondering about the killer being a returning character prior to this Scream VI video being released. After all, the limited footage show that the new Ghostface has a shrine build around the other killers. And while we got to see the full cast investigating it, I wonder if one of the killers might have been among them. Specifically, I have some suspicions surrounding Hayden Panettiere’s fan favorite survivor Kirby Reed.

Kirby’s return has been a long time coming, as fans like myself have debated whether or not she survived Scream 4 for years now. The fifth movie confirmed this in an easter egg , but she got limited screen time in the new trailer. Is this because most her screen time is at the third act during the final battle? Is she harboring resentment after Jill (Emma Roberts) was originally named the only survivor of their Woodsboro massacre? Only time will tell, but you can check out the trailer below:

Aside from Kirby, maybe one of the Meeks-Martin twins could also end up being a killer in Scream VI. Mindy and Chad are Randy’s niece and nephew respectfully, and the trauma surrounding Ghostface has now affected multiple generations of their family. Could that be enough to make them snap? Some fans out there are also holding out hope that Stu Macher might be alive after all these years. And it’ll be fascinating to see how Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera) is coping with seeing visions of her father Billy Loomis.