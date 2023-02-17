Scream VI’s Box Office Predictions Are Rolling In, And It Might Break Some Records

The horror genre is a tried and true corner of the film industry, known for its potential to make a ton of money on a smaller budget. Some of the best horror movies have returned in recent years, thanks to reboots and long-awaited sequels. Wes Craven’s Scream got a new sequel in 2022, with Paramount quickly greenlighting another from the filmmakers at Radio Silence. We’re just a few weeks away from the release of Scream VI, which will move the action from Woodsboro to New York City. The movie’s box office predictions are rolling it, and it might break some records.

While Scream VI won’t include Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, that hasn’t stopped fan excitement for the upcoming slasher from steadily building. New box office predications from Deadline indicate that the sixth movie could make $37 million domestically during opening weekend. If these numbers are accurate, it would mark the franchise’s biggest opening of all time, beating out Scream 3’s haul of $34.7 million back in 2000. That’s a lot of smackers for Ghostface.

If Scream VI ends up being even more successful than the 2022 movie, then I have to wonder if Paramount will continue the franchise and create a new bonafide trilogy. The upcoming slasher will feature the two sets of siblings from the last movie, who are seemingly shaping up to be the new protagonists. Although we’ll also be given some returning faces with Courteney Cox’s Gale Weathers and Hayden Panettiere’s Kirby Reed.

Scream VI (Image credit: Paramount Pictues) Director: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett Writer: James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick Cast: Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Courteney Cox, Hayden Panettiere, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Dermot Mulroney. Release Date/Platform: March 10th in theaters.

The 2022 Scream movie had an impressive opening weekend haul when it arrived in 2022, making over 30 million domestically. And given how that movie impressed critics and honored Wes Craven’s legacy , it looks like audiences are just as invented (if not more) about Scream VI. The movie’s marketing has been keeping its contents guarded, but the new setting of New York seems like it’s going to really amp up the action in a thrilling way.

The public’s excitement about Scream VI unfortunately had a dark side this week, as a possible leak of Ghostface’s identity arrived on social media. Half the fun of seeing a new Scream movie is trying to figure out who the killer(s) is, so fans were understandably upset if it got spoiled for them. Moviegoers might want to be careful on social media until its release. As a reminder, you can check out the full trailer for Scream VI below:

Hopefully the possible Ghostface leak that’s been circulating online doesn’t stop anyone from seeing Scream VI in theaters. After filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett made a more classic Scream movie for their last sequel, it looks like they’re making bold choices for the upcoming sixth chapter. The footage has definitely teased a Ghostface killer who operates in the open , rather than the shadows.