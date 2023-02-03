Scream VI’s Directors Tease The ‘Ride’ Of The New Slasher, And Changes To Ghostface

The horror genre was built on long-running franchises, and many of the best horror movies have returned to theaters thanks to reboots and sequels. That includes the slasher series Scream, which recently produced two new movies in quick succession. Scream VI is just a few months away from theaters, and the marketing is definitely picking up. Now the directors are teasing the “ride” of the new installment, and some big changes to the villainous Ghostface.

The 2022 Scream movie was the first installment since the death of filmmaker Wes Craven . Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett took up the mantle, and crafted a new installment that honored the franchise’s legacy . But it looks like they’re swinging hard with new ideas for Scream VI, including the new setting of New York City. Bettinelli-Olpin recently spoke to Total Film about the highly anticipated sequel, saying:

It really moves like it’s on rocket fuel. You sit down, it starts, and the movie is just a ride. You get off two hours later, and you feel like you haven’t taken a breath

Sign me up. While Scream VI will mark the first installment of the franchise without Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, it certainly sounds like it’s going to be a wild moviegoing experience. If it ends up being as suspenseful and terrifying as the filmmaker is teasing, then perhaps hardcore fans won't even miss the franchise’s star. Luckily we won’t have to wait long to see for ourselves.

The Scream franchise is one built on secrecy, so the contents of the upcoming sixth film are being kept under wraps. The movie’s full trailer succeeded in hyping up the movie, without giving away who lives or dies. And as such, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will seemingly be able to deliver plenty of twists and high octane action throughout its runtime. Ghostface in the Big Apple, what could go wrong?

Exactly what will be in Scream VI’s wild ride is a mystery, but the limited footage includes some tense scenes on the subway, and characters trying to use a ladder to travel in between buildings. While New York City looks like it’s going to bring new inventive ways to build tension , Matt Bettinelli-Olpin also revealed that Ghostface might be acting differently this time around. In his words:

We wanted to make this really different, while still having all the stuff you love. Having a bolder, more brazen Ghostface was a big part of that.

As if Ghostface isn’t scary enough, giving the killer(s) more courage is no doubt going to make for some really gripping sequences. The trailer for Scream VI seemed to tease this, as Ghostface is shown attacking in a crowded bodega, even disarming a victim and using their own shotgun against them. You can check it out below:

From this trailer alone it definitely looks like Scream VI is going to be firing on all cylinders. Fans are thrilled to finally see the return of Hayden Panettiere as Kirby Reed, while many are worrying about the fate of Gale Weathers given that Ghostface call. But after killing off David Arquette and losing Neve Campbell, is she really in danger of being killed? Only time will tell.