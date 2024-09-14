Sean Astin Shares Goonies 2 Fan Poster, And I So Wish It Was Real

For nearly 40 years, Goonies fans have been waiting for news about a potential sequel to one of the best '80s movies . While the 1985 adventure classic, in retrospect, might not have been an appropriate flick by today’s standards, its charm and sense of adventure have kept it beloved for nearly four decades. Fans have long hoped for a follow-up, and although there’s no official confirmation of a Goonies 2 (yet), Sean Astin, who played Mikey, has stirred up excitement.

Astin did this by sharing a fan-made poster titled “Goonies Are Good Enough,” teasing a 2026 release with Steven Spielberg attached. Now, someone needs to get Spielberg on the phone, because I need this in my life!

Astin’s post on X (formerly Twitter) will surely evoke waves of nostalgia and excitement among fans of the Richard Donner classic, reigniting hopes for a long-awaited sequel. His playful caption, "It's our time. C’mon Steven...," is a direct plea to Steven Spielberg, the original film's executive producer. Check out the fan-made poster below and see for yourself why fans like myself are fired up!

The idea of a Goonies 2 has been floating around for nearly four decades, yet we’re still waiting for our favorite misfit adventurers to rally together and shout, “Never say die!” Over the years, Steven Spielberg and the original Goonies cast have said many things about a potential sequel that still hasn’t come to fruition.

The original “Goon Docks” crew may have been just a bunch of kids when they went searching for One-Eyed Willy’s treasure, but today, most of them are Hollywood mainstays. Sean Astin has been a household name for years, while Josh Brolin’s career skyrocketed, with roles in everything from Coen Brothers dramas to huge franchises like Dune and the MCU. And who could forget Ke Huy Quan? After stepping away from acting for two decades, the Data performer returned to the big screen , winning an Oscar for his performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once, solidifying his remarkable career comeback .

Though the film’s original director, Richard Donner, passed in 2021 , The Goonies still has strong ties to Hollywood’s elite, with producer Steven Spielberg and writer Chris Columbus remaining power players. Despite decades of rumors and speculation, fans are still holding out hope for a sequel. Maybe the fan poster and Sean Astin’s push are what is needed to get the boobie trap rock bolder rolling on a sequel, finally.

Astin’s playful nudge at Spielberg comes at an interesting time. The very same day of Sean's post, a story broke that may have prompted his playful push for a sequel. On September 13, Deadline reported that Martha Plimpton and Corey Feldman, both original Goonies cast members, shot down rumors of a sequel that had recently surfaced.

Feldman took to his X account to set the record straight. He wrote:

2'SDAY, IS #GOONIES2 REAL?! EVERY1 IS ASKING...I CAN OFFICIALLY TELL U 100% NO! I HAV NO INFO THAT A SEQUEL IS IN THE WORX, BUT THE GOOD NEWS IS I HAV A SURPRISE EXCLUSIVE TEASER TRAILER 4 U, 2 MY FAV WORK WHICH IS FINALLY COMING 2 THEATERS VERY SOON.....#THEBIRTHDAY #COMINGSOON

Meanwhile, Plimpton used her platform to shut down the news in an Instagram post. She said:

People, there is no Goonies 2 script, there is no one ‘attached,’ Spielberg is not directing, it’s not real. What IS real is CHECK YOUR REGISTRATION AND VOTE!!!!

The rumors were sparked by a report from The Sun that claimed Warner Bros. was gearing up for a sequel, with plans to start filming next summer and potentially release in 2026 or 2027. However, both Plimpton and Feldman’s posts cast doubt on the speculation.

Interestingly, Astin has had varying views on the subject. In a 2019 interview with Collider , he admitted that he and his co-stars had "probably passed the threshold" for a direct sequel but was open to the idea of a reboot. However, if you go back to 2015, Astin was much more confident, stating that he knew in his "guts" that the sequel would eventually happen . His recent playful jab at Spielberg might suggest his outlook is shifting again. Could this be the push needed to finally get the project officially rolling and get Plimpton and Feldman on board? As the Goonies say: “Never say die.”