See Johnny Depp In A Feathered Tricorn Hat In New Look At His Post-Trial Jeanne Du Barry Role

Actor Johnny Depp has been in the public eye for decades, and is known for being a versatile onscreen talent. Although most recently his name has been associated with his ongoing legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, and the various allegations of abuse that they’ve each made against the other. As their defamation case goes through the appeals process , the Pirates of the Caribbean actor has taken on a variety of new jobs, both behind and in front of the camera. Now we can see Depp in a feathered tricorn hat in a new look at his post-trial Jeanne Du Barry role .

Johnny Depp stepped away from acting at the height of his legal battle with Amber Heard, and was notably fired from his role as Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise. But his first post-trial role is as Louis XV in Maïwenn’s Jeanne Du Barry, which is currently in post-production. Fans can see another glimpse at Depp in this role, courtesy of Deadline ,

Johnny Depp is back in front of the camera, and it looks like he’ll be wearing all sorts of wild costumes for his role in Jeanne Du Barry. While the contents of the movie remain under wraps, these images of the Edward Scissorhands actor on set are sure to help buoy anticipation for the movie’s upcoming release.

The above image shows Johnny Depp in full regalia as Louis XV in Jeanne Du Barry. He’s got a classic tricorn hat, which is adorned with feathers for an extra pop. If you were the King of France, you’d properly accessorize too. We’ll just have to wait and see when the first footage from his return to the big screen.

As previously mentioned, Johnny Depp has been keeping super busy since the verdict of the defamation trial was revealed. On top of filming Jeanne Du Barry, he also picked up a directing gig. He’s also touring as a musician, and is once again the face of Dior’s Sauvage scent. We’ll just have to see if more filmmakers are open to working with the somewhat controversial figure.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s legal teams have both filed appeals related to the defamation case. The verdict saw Heard guilty on all three counts, while Depp was found guilty on one. And as a result, the Aquaman actress was ordered to pay her ex-husband a whopping $10 million . The years-long legal battle was kickstarted by Heard’s 2018 op-ed where she described her experience as a domestic violence survivor. While it never mentioned Depp by name, the public connected the dots, and lawsuits started being issued. One can only imagine how much money the former pair has paid to lawyers.