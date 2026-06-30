See The Real Dancepool Fabulously Crash SF’s Pride Parade

Deadpool doesn't have a new movie on the 2026 movie calendar , but the Merc with the Mouth still found a pretty perfect way to show up for Pride Month. The character has always made sense in that space. In Marvel Comics, Deadpool is canonically pansexual, with writers and creators describing his attraction as unrestricted by gender. So seeing the real Dancepool bring that red-suited chaos to San Francisco Pride feels less random and more like the franchise wandering exactly where it belongs.

Nick Pauley, the dancer who performed as Dancepool in Deadpool & Wolverine , shared a video from the parade on his verified Instagram account . The clips show him in the red-and-black suit dancing, posing and generally causing delightful sidewalk confusion. You can see the post below.

A post shared by Nick Pauley (@nickfpauley) A photo posted by on

The footage is exactly as joyful as it sounds. Pauley is in full Dancepool mode, working the crowd from the street as fans cheer from behind the barriers.

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In a second video post, which you can see below, Pauley shared a montage of some of his best parade moves. That includes dropping into a pose on the Muni tracks while a SAG-AFTRA group marches behind him. Elsewhere, the crowd can be seen waving, filming and clearly losing it a little. Because yes, seeing Dancepool casually break out moves during Pride is the kind of crossover that makes perfect sense once it is happening in front of you.

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Pauley captioned the second clip, “Absolutely soaking wet,” which also feels right. Pride parade energy plus Deadpool suit plus full-body dancing in the street is not exactly a low-sweat situation. That costume may look superhero-cool on camera, but I cannot imagine it is the most breathable thing to wear while performing in the middle of a sunny San Francisco street. The man earned every drop.

In the longer caption accompanying the first post, Pauley said he was grateful to celebrate love in his favorite city and honored to walk with his fellow SAG-AFTRA members. He wrote:

I was born in San Francisco. My first Pride was at 17 years old in San Francisco, the first time I ever performed at any Pride festival was at the Civic Center in 2019, and now… my first US Pride parade IS IN SF 🥹 So so grateful to celebrate Love in my favorite city. I’m honored to have walked with my fellow members in @sagaftra - Thank you to everyone I shared today with. One of the best experiences ever and definitely my favorite SF Pride. Ilyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy Oh and s/o to my dad who joined me in the parade and took incredible footage. I’m so impressed. He killed it. I’ll be sharing all the content this week :)

That gives the whole thing a sweet little family layer underneath the red suit and hip action. Dancepool might be turning Pride into his own portable stage, but Pauley is also returning to a city that shaped him, celebrating his union and sharing the day with his dad. That is the kind of context that makes the goofy video land with a little extra warmth.

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Of course, Marvel fans know why seeing Dancepool in the wild hits so hard. Deadpool & Wolverine opened with that now-famous *NSYNC “Bye Bye Bye” sequence , and while plenty of casual viewers may have assumed Ryan Reynolds did all the dancing, Pauley was the performer bringing those moves to life behind the mask. The bit became one of the movie’s most talked-about sequences, because nothing says “welcome back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe” like Deadpool desecrating a grave and serving boy-band choreography.

Since then, Pauley has embraced the Dancepool love, and fans have happily followed. His Pride appearance feels like a natural extension of that. The real Dancepool showing up at San Francisco Pride is every bit as fabulous as advertised, and I am absolutely here for it.