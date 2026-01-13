The Story Behind Deadpool 3’s NSYNC Number, From The Dancer Who Brought Wade Wilson To Life
Talk about iconic.
Deadpool & Wolverine doesn’t waste much time diving into the ridiculous. Within minutes of the studio logo, the titular Merc With The Mouth is featured in a fight with Time Variance Authority agents set to the hit NSYNC’s song “Bye Bye Bye.” The sequence kicks off the blockbuster with a big fan-friendly moment, and one of the key contributors was Nick Pauley – the masked dancer who is featured busting out Justin Timberlake-styled moves.
If you were under the impression that it was Ryan Reynolds who learned the “Bye Bye Bye” choreography and performed it in the film, I’m sorry to disappoint you, but as a condolence, allow me to offer you the story behind the sequence from Pauley himself. The dancer recently contributed an article to Polygon explaining how the gig came together.
Those who know how Marvel operates won’t be surprised to learn that the whole process was cloaked in secrecy, as Nick Pauley first learned about the job via a vague text from his agent suggesting that he learn the dance moves from one of the biggest music videos of the ‘00s. He writes:
It was quick work, but work that also very quickly paid off. He recounts that it was within 24 hours that he got a response from his agent telling him that he was needed for a costume fitting the next day. At this point, he still had no idea what he was working on.
His level of awareness changed after he drove down from the Bay Area to Los Angeles and got access to a “warehouse in Burbank” and saw the costume he would be wearing for the production... but the whole picture still wasn’t clear. He knew he was going to be doing the NSYNC moves as Deadpool, but he thought it might just be for a bit of marketing. It wasn’t until Pauley actually arrived on set that he realized he was going to be featured in Deadpool & Wolverine – and it was an experience heightened by his own fanhood. The dancer writes,
As for the suit itself, Nick Pauley can be counted as a fan. While superhero suits are generally made by costume departments to be more functional/aesthetically awesome than comfortable, the dancer apparently didn’t feel hindered in performing the choreography:
Pauley notes that the production had to pause every couple of takes because breathing was difficult with his face covered, and it wasn’t the easiest thing to remove the mask because it required removing the swords and the shoulder strap before unzipping the back of the costume. He recounts that he had to do about 15 takes total… but the hard work proved worth it for the final result.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
The piece in Polygon goes beyond just his experience on set, as the adventure continued for Nick Pauley at the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine and the 2025 Academy Awards. And if you want to revisit his special big screen moves, the R-rated blockbuster is available to stream with a Disney+ subscription.
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.