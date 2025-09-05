Ryan Reynolds Finally Addresses Rumors About Deadpool Being In Avengers: Doomsday, Clears Up That Cryptic Social Media Post
Here's what he had to say.
There’s no shortage of actors who’ve been officially announced for next year’s Avengers: Doomsday, most of whom were revealed during that five-hour livestream with the chairs. But there are also a handful of actors who’ve been reported to appear in the upcoming Marvel movie, but haven’t been confirmed yet. Ryan Reynolds is among that latter group, and now he’s both addressed the rumors of Deadpool being in Doomsday and cleared up his social media post that many believed teased his involvement.
What Ryan Reynolds Said About Deadpool’s Rumored Appearance
Word came in last month that Deadpool will pop up in Avengers: Doomsday, but he will not be a member of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. While chatting with EW at the Toronto Film Festival for the premiere of the documentary John Candy: I Like Me, which he produced, the Wade Wilson actor was asked if Doomsday would follow in the footsteps of the Deadpool movies and include some Candy-related easter eggs. Here’s what he jokingly had to say to that, as well as if he could confirm his involvement in the fifth Avengers movie:
I mean, that’s not technically a denial of his involvement. I can’t say I’m shocked he didn’t offer a definitive answer considering how strict Marvel Studios is about ensuring spoilers don’t get out. The studios may have been comfortable announcing people like Anthony Mackie, Chris Hemsworth, Florence Pugh and Letitia Wright back in March, but naturally some surprises need to kept secret. So while Reynolds is all too willing to joke about more John Candy easter eggs, and maybe he has indeed not stepped foot on the Avengers: Doomsday set, let’s not rule out that Deadpool will appear just yet.
Why Ryan Reynolds Posted The Avengers Logo
Some of you reading this may now remember when Ryan Reynolds posted last month on Instagram the Avengers logo with a red ‘A’ over it. In a separate interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, the man who starred in the frequently-criticized (mostly from him) Green Lantern clarified that he wasn’t teasing anything Avengers: Doomsday-related, but rather sharing an unused flag design from Deadpool & Wolverine. As he explained:
With Deadpool & Wolverine sending its title protagonists into The Void, that allowed for all sorts of characters and easter eggs from past Marvel movies to be seamlessly shown. Most of those were tied to the original X-Men film series, but the final version of that Avengers flag provided another connective thread to the main MCU reality. We also learned in Deadpool & Wolverine that after Deadpool 2, Wade hopped over to Earth-616 to try and join the superhero team, but he was turned down by Happy Hogan.
Avengers: Doomsday doesn’t come out until December 18, 2026, so there’s plenty of time for Ryan Reynolds to be confirmed or even debunked before its release. Me, I’ll continue hoping its the former option, because I desperately want to see the Merc with the Mouth troll the likes of Captain America and the Fantastic Four, as well as find out what exactly is going on between him and Thor.
Adam Holmes
