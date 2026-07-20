Ryan Reynolds Is Already Backtracking On Previous Deadpool Comments, And I Can't Say I Hate It

For a generation of moviegoers, Ryan Reynolds is Deadpool – the profane, violent and admittedly, lovable mercenary who’s now a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s been a couple of years since audiences have seen the Merc with a Mouth on the big screen, as he last appeared in the box office hit Deadpool & Wolverine in 2024. Many have been itching to know what lies ahead for the red-and-black clad character. Reynolds made some comments about that earlier this year but is now backtracking in a way that I’m actually fine with.

Reynolds teased his future plans for the character this past spring during an interview, saying that he had “some stuff kind of written.” However, he notably said he didn’t have plans to make another solo film involving Wade Wilson. Furthermore, the Canadian star asserted that Wilson would work better as a “supporting character” and that “He’s a guy who is great in a group.” These comments surely came as a surprise to fans, especially considering how successful DP’s film series has been.

It seems Reynolds may be changing course a bit when it comes to the direction of his MCU character. The A-lister recently appeared at Fanatics Fest, where he discussed Wade Wilson’s future, and he dropped an interesting bit of information. As seen in an Instagram video, Reynolds seemingly confirms that another installment in the Deadpool franchise is on the way:

There’s a few really deep cuts that I think are missing behind the movies. I think there’s a few deep cuts missing from some of the comics. There’s some stuff that, you know, I love…. that is incredible…. There’s eventually, you know, remotely another Deadpool film. That’s safe to say.

Per Reynolds’ sentiments, it sounds like he has unfinished business, and I’m glad to hear it. I honestly don’t doubt his prior assertion that Wade can work as a member of an ensemble, which is why I wouldn’t mind seeing him in Avengers: Doomsday (which just dropped a trailer) or Secret Wars. Still, the character does have his own specific appeal as a lead in his own set of movies, which get a lot of R-rated leeway that other MCU installments don’t get. So, on that note, bring on more Wilson-led flicks!

Still, it would be great to see Wade rub shoulders with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and other major MCU players at some point. It’s been rumored that Deadpool and Wolverine will return in Doomsday, but that’s far from confirmed. Ryan Reynolds also shared other comments about Wade’s future months ago, and they don’t inspire confidence that he’ll be in either of the upcoming Avengers movies. Despite that, wilder things have happened in this franchise, so it would be unwise to rule out the possibility altogether.

It remains to be seen whether Reynolds’ latest comments will prove to be correct, but it’s encouraging to hear that he still has interest in reprising Wade. Also, if another solo film is greenlit, I hope Reynolds commits to not rushing out the film and letting it marinate as needed.

Check out the first three Deadpool movies now by streaming them with a Disney+ subscription. And, regardless of whether Wade Wilson appears in Avengers: Doomsday, see it in theaters when it opens on December 18 as part of the 2026 movie schedule.