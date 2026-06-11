Watch Hugh Jackman Hilariously Dodge Questions About Playing Wolverine In Avengers: Doomsday

Hugh Jackman has been playing Wolverine long enough to know how to dodge a Marvel spoiler question without actually answering it. The actor may be out promoting his other work on the 2026 movie calendar , like the upcoming A24 flick The Death of Robin Hood, but when he stopped by a morning show, the conversation inevitably turned to Avengers: Doomsday. So, when asked if we might see Weapon X in the Doomsday cast , he hilariously evaded the question.

During an interview on Good Morning America, Jackman was directly questioned about whether he is returning as Wolverine in Avengers: Doomsday . As you can see in about 2 minutes and 40 seconds into the segment, he did not confirm anything, of course, but he laughed his way through an answer that will probably do absolutely nothing to slow down speculation.

After the clip from the exchange hit social media (via Avengers Updates), fans immediately started reading between every line. But The Greatest Showman star gave nothing away, saying:

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…You can ask me.

The room might have broken out into laughter, but Mr. Jackman has been through the Marvel Secret machine a time or two and knows how this works. He continued:

You got me early in the morning. If I was going to break, this was when I was going to break. Sugar me up with hot Santa, you know, some coffee.

That is not a yes, but it is also very much not the kind of hard no that calms Marvel fans down. If anything, the Australian-born actor's playful deflection is exactly the kind of answer that keeps the rumor furnace burning. He knows how this works. He has been asked some version of the Wolverine retirement question for years, and after Deadpool & Wolverine (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription ), fans are even less inclined to believe the door is ever fully closed.

(Image credit: Disney, Marvel Studios)

Fans Had Plenty Of Thoughts About Jackman’s Wolverine Dodge

Naturally, commenters had a lot to say after Avengers Updates shared the clip. Some treated the actor's non-answer like obvious spoiler-avoidance, while others just enjoyed watching a franchise veteran sidestep the question without breaking a sweat. Here are a few standout reactions:

Spyalwayswins: “I have a slight hunch that he may be in it”

Joe Stark: “How would he not be in Doomsday?”

Chris Roberts: “if leaks are true he is back for opening sequenze.he is playing so coy that it supports it. like chris evans before release he and ryan reynolds returning is one of worst kept secrets.add Hayley atwell and Tobey Maguire too”

popcrnshower: “Dude was in the first marvel movie that mattered and he’s still going through, you can’t fool him to give spoilers , not with him”

Eduardo: “The fact that he already filmed Doomsday, lol”

Ark (Coup De Grâce): “He said read into it and put up 3 fingers lmao. He's in it”

LeesCosplays: “Dodging questions like their child support 😆😆”

DOUG HYPΞ ⭐️: “Hugh Jackman dodging questions about returning as Wolverine in Avengers Doomsday is classic.”

Rabum Alal: “Him and Tobey 🥳”

None of this confirms Jackman is in Avengers: Doomsday, or any new Marvel movies for that matter, but Marvel fans have made an Olympic sport out of turning every pause or joke into evidence that a particular MCU character is returning. Still, his reaction is exactly the kind of coy public moment that keeps speculation alive.

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(Image credit: Disney, Marvel Studios)

What We Know For Sure About Avengers: Doomsday

To be fair, there are plenty of reasons people keep asking. Avengers: Doomsday is shaping up to be one of Marvel’s biggest crossover swings yet, with Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU as Doctor Doom and several legacy X-Men actors already confirmed . Disney’s official cast list includes Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn and James Marsden, among others.

What complicates the speculation train is that the Fountain actor has retired from Wolverine once before. Logan was widely regarded as his farewell to the character, giving the Fox-era version of Wolverine a definitive ending. Then Ryan Reynolds came calling, the multiverse became Marvel’s favorite skeleton key, and Jackman returned for Deadpool & Wolverine, yellow suit and all.

For now, Jackman is sticking to the safest possible answer: A zero answer. Either way, watching him dance around the question is half the fun. Wolverine may be famous for charging straight into danger, but the long-time Logan performer knows when to sidestep.

Anyway, if you for sure want to see Jackman on the big screen, The Death of Robin Hood hits theaters on June 19. As for Doomsday, either with or without Wolverine, it lands in theaters on December 18.