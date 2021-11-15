See Will Smith Pull A Total Tom Cruise And Mimic One Of The Actor's Famous Mission: Impossible Stunts

Couch jumping outbursts aside, Tom Cruise has long been known as one of the most eccentric Hollywood stars. Whatever he does, he does big, and that most certainly includes the stunts on set of the Mission: Impossible franchise. Cruise famously does his own stunts, even when they’re so dangerous that he had to fire his insurance company in order to do them . And it looks like Will Smith is taking a leaf out of the Top Gun: Maverick’s star’s book as he has mimicked one of his famous stunts from Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol.

Tom Cruise certainly awed fans when he scaled the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, in Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol. It was the photo of the actor sitting on top of the over a half mile tall building seemingly without a harness that would shock the world, though, as he did so without the premise of a film at his back. Will Smith has now followed in Cruise’s footsteps and has sat on the tip top of the towering building, and he has posted a terrifying and awe-inducing video to his Instagram . You can check out the video below, in which Smith seems to take in the sights around him while standing on the small platform that is over 2,700 feet in the air:

While it is pretty much expected that Tom Cruise is doing his own dangerous stunts and taking immense enjoyment out of it these days, it’s somewhat out of character for Will Smith. Smith has used a stunt double for the majority of his stunts in past years, especially after his two children were born. Lately, though, it seems as if the Bad Boys For Life actor is entering a new phase in his life as he enters “The best shape of his life”.

Will Smith has recently spilled his guts in his new memoir , while simultaneously toning his gut in a new body transformation where the star is now pretty jacked. It appears Smith is taking both his mental and physical health very seriously now that he is in the second half of his life, as the 53-year-old A-lister has, in addition to the revealing memoir , started his own mini series on his Youtube called “The Best Shape of My Life”, which he also hashtags in the amazing clip of himself atop the Burj Khalifa.