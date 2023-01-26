'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Trailer 2 Reaction And Discussion

The second official trailer for “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” just dropped and revealed a lot about the film’s tone and shows off how it took advantage of an increased budget. In this video, “Release The Snyder Cut” author/CinemaBlend Managing Editor Sean O’Connell and CinemaBlend Head of Video, Hannah Saulic, watch the trailer for the first time. Follow along as they react to and discuss the new “Shazam 2” trailer.

Video Chapters

00:00 - Intro and Thoughts Before Watching The Trailer

02:07 - Trailer Reaction

04:40 - Trailer Discussion

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” stars Zachary Levi (Shazam), Rachel Zegler (Anthea), Helen Mirren (Hespera), Lucy Liu (Kalypso), Asher Angel (Billy Batson), Jack Dylan Grazer (Freddy Freeman) and Djimon Hounsou (Wizard).

You can watch “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” in theaters on March 17, 2023.