'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Trailer 2 Reaction And Discussion
"Shazam 2" looks like it put its increased budget to use.
The second official trailer for “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” just dropped and revealed a lot about the film’s tone and shows off how it took advantage of an increased budget. In this video, “Release The Snyder Cut” author/CinemaBlend Managing Editor Sean O’Connell and CinemaBlend Head of Video, Hannah Saulic, watch the trailer for the first time. Follow along as they react to and discuss the new “Shazam 2” trailer.
Video Chapters
00:00 - Intro and Thoughts Before Watching The Trailer
02:07 - Trailer Reaction
04:40 - Trailer Discussion
“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” stars Zachary Levi (Shazam), Rachel Zegler (Anthea), Helen Mirren (Hespera), Lucy Liu (Kalypso), Asher Angel (Billy Batson), Jack Dylan Grazer (Freddy Freeman) and Djimon Hounsou (Wizard).
You can watch “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” in theaters on March 17, 2023.
Hannah (she/her) is a producer, editor, director and host covering all things movies and TV. Proud member of House Tyrell and Gryffindor. Roy Kent energy.
