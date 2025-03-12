Lilo & Stitch's Trailer Blurs The Line Between Animation And Actual Live Action Once More, But I Think The New Stitch Is Absolutely Freaking Adorable
Everyone has a different flavor of Disney live-action films they prefer, so when the trailer for something new comes along, there are always going to be thoughts. From where I’m standing, my most anticipated 2025 movie falling into that bucket has to be the flesh-and-blood revamp of Lilo & Stitch. Part of that is because I’ve been attached to Experiment 626’s journeys for some time, making him one of my favorite characters in this canon.
My Lilo & Stitch Worries Can Finally Be Put To Rest
But now that the full trailer for director Dean Fleischer Camp’s new take on this beloved classic has arrived, I’m excited both by what’s changed and what hasn’t. In the latter side of that equation, Stitch is still very cute and fluffy, and he continues to be voiced by co-creator Chris Sanders. Which I think is a huge credit to this upcoming Disney live-action movie selling its human cast, led by young newcomer Maia Kealoha as Lilo.
Yes, you’re talking to the guy who had major concerns about Lilo & Stitch’s marketing, as we hadn’t seen any of the human cast members present during the marketing for this movie until now. All it took was the initial interactions between Kealoha and her CGI scene partner to sell me that this picture’s heart is definitely in the right place.
Admit it: I’m not the only one that teared up when Lilo told Stitch that “family isn’t perfect.” If you can nail that emotional core with a live-action remake, you’ve certainly got my attention. Although this does lead to an interesting choice when it comes to some of Lilo & Stitch’s cast of characters; and I have to say, I’m only further intrigued.
I'm Still Processing Jumbaa And Pleakley’s Actual Human Disguises
I’m not trying to be negative by saying this, but after years of having the original Lilo & Stitch in my mind, this new spin on Dr. Jumba Jookiba (Zach Galifianakis) and Agent Pleakley (Billy Magnussen) is something we need to talk about. While I’m a fan of both actors and their comedic timings, the fact that Jumbaa and Pleakley look to be using some sort of holographic camouflage to look like two friends on business is very interesting.
Disney+ subscription holders who can't get enough of the original 2002 animated film know that the renegade scientist and uptight galactic law enforcement agent were barely disguised as humans in their original incarnations. Merely using human clothes and accessories to (not) blend in, the results looked more like this:
I suppose that the jump to live-action required some creativity, as the gag of people not paying much attention to this weird pair in the field might not play as well in a live-action Lilo & Stitch. Admittedly I’m still uncertain about this choice, but not in a way that would count as a game over. If anything, the live action casting department surely deserves a raise for drafting Courtney B. Vance to play the imposing Cobra Bubbles in a way that stands side by side with Ving Rhames’ original voice-over.
In any case, this new Lilo & Stitch trailer has done its job, and I’m pretty excited to both laugh and cry in a public space soon enough! The movie arrives in our galaxy, in its new live-action form, on May 23rd, so that’s plenty of time to brush up on your Tantalog language skills. Just don’t expect the most infamous Stitch line to ever be translated…it’s apparently meant to be very vile.
