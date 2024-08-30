‘I Was Stunned': Sigourney Weaver Remembers Getting The Script For Aliens After The First Movie's Success And Having An Intense Reaction
Two very different movies in the same franchise.
When it comes to sequels in Hollywood, there is a certain logic in studios taking a "more of the same" approach. After all, follow-up movies are generally produced following a successful release, and it makes sense to try and give audiences more of what they've proven to like. One franchise that has long been an exception to this, however, is Alien – and that difference is very much reflected in Sigourney Weaver's recalled reaction to reading the script for James Cameron's Aliens for the first time.
Weaver is currently having a big week, as she received the the Venice Film Festival’s Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement, and while recently reflecting on her incredible career in an interview with Deadline, she was asked about her experience working with directors Ridley Scott and James Cameron for Alien and Aliens. She remembers that she was aboard working on a project when she first got the screenplay for the latter title (easily one of the great science-fiction films of all time), and she was blown away by how different it was from the former. Said Weaver,
One can assume that Sigourney Weaver was expecting Aliens to be a more traditional sequel that would see the heroic Ellen Ripley once again locked into another horrific circumstance involving a monstrous xenomorph (or multiple xenomorphs, as the title of the sequel implies), but she instead found herself reading a completely different kind of story – one that would see her teaming up with a crew of space marines investigating an emergency situation on a moon colony. Instead of being straight horror like its predecessor, Aliens is an extremely awesome action movie.
Back in the mid-1980s, Weaver was shocked by the radical new direction for Aliens, but she also very clearly has a great deal of appreciation for the franchise turning her into a cinematic legend as a female hero. In the new interview, she couldn't specifically contrast the difference between working with Ridley Scott and James Cameron, but she did acknowledge that none of her work in the Alien franchise (also including Alien3 and Alien: Resurrection) had her getting a "more of the same" feeling. Said the actor,
Of course, the Alien franchise is big in the zeitgeist right now thanks to Fede Álvarez's Alien: Romulus – which has both been well-received by critics and has pushed Deadpool & Wolverine out of the top spot at the box office. The new film is currently playing in theaters everywhere, but if you're in the mood to revisit the classic chapters of the beloved franchise starring Sigourney Weaver, all of the movies in the Alien movie timeline are currently available to watch with a Hulu subscription.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.