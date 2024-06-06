Sister Act’s Whoopi Goldberg Reunited With The Sequel's Choir For A Reunion Performance, And Millennial Fans Are Freaking Out

Who doesn’t love a good reunion, especially when the subject is a well regarded sequel like 1993’s Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit? Out of nowhere, star Whoopi Goldberg assembled just that occasion thanks to a recent episode of the long-running ABC talk show The View. While there’s still no update on the long in-development Sister Act 3 , millennial fans of the hit Touchstone Pictures duology are freaking out for all the right reasons thanks to this very happy day.

(Image credit: ABC)

Whoopi Goldberg’s Sister Act 2 Reunion Happened On The View

In an event dubbed as the 30th anniversary reunion of Sister Act 2's cast, Goldberg herself slipped back into that habit and led a good number of her on screen choir members in a song. As you can see in their rendition of “Oh Happy Day” included below, this was a truly beautiful moment of nostalgia.

'OH HAPPY DAY': Whoopi Goldberg reunites members of the 'Sister Act 2' cast to perform 'Oh Happy Day' from the 1993 hit movie to kick off our 30th anniversary reunion special! https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/d5SFWpKTxPJune 5, 2024

Now before anyone asks, yes, the absence of Lauren Hill and Jennifer Love Hewitt was questioned by plenty of Sister Act fans that chimed in with their commentary. But as we’re about to get into the next portion of this story, there were also a lot of fond memories shared by those who enjoyed the sequel to one of the '90s most surprising hits.

(Image credit: Touchstone Pictures)

How Sister Act Fans Freaked Out Over This Musical Resurrection

Just as fans have had thoughts while rewatching Sister Act , and its sequel, there is a lot of feedback that’s cropped up from this Back in the Habit reunion. Take a look at some of the comments that came in from the X (formerly known as Twitter) posting alone:

@letsquotexmen - “It’s a beautiful moment to see Whoopie humbled and emotional by each of the actors memories of her.”

- “It’s a beautiful moment to see Whoopie humbled and emotional by each of the actors memories of her.” @novembergirl08 - “Watching and listening to the cast of six sister act two, and also remembering other guest on the view, who’ve worked with Ms.Whoopi Goldberg She is such a unsung hero the way she promotes her colleagues and recognizes talent. Much love to Ms. Whoopi Goldberg.”

- “Watching and listening to the cast of six sister act two, and also remembering other guest on the view, who’ve worked with Ms.Whoopi Goldberg She is such a unsung hero the way she promotes her colleagues and recognizes talent. Much love to Ms. Whoopi Goldberg.” @mopalm31 - “I watched this movie so many times as a teenager. I loved seeing this reunion it brought tears to my eyes.”

- “I watched this movie so many times as a teenager. I loved seeing this reunion it brought tears to my eyes.” @LencsikeD - “I loved Sister Act! Cannot wait for Sister Act 3.”

- “I loved Sister Act! Cannot wait for Sister Act 3.” @AmandaCampau - “How is the Sister Act 2 soundtrack still not available to stream in the year 2024?!"

That last question is actually a really good one, right up there with when exactly is Sister Act 3 going to get off the ground? While you can readily stream the soundtrack to that first film on major catalogs like Spotify, there’s nothing official for Sister Act 2’s collection of melodies. Though considering the Lauren Hill is a part of that cast, there may be a rights issue at play that we’re not privy to in the works.

Such is the power of Sister Act and its sequel, as this beautiful moment of harmonious memory is something that’s sure to have inspired a whole generation of fans to revisit this film; or better yet, to share this title with those who aren’t familiar with its charms in the process. If you’re one of those fans who wants to get Back in the Habit, rejoice! Through the miracle of a Disney+ subscription, both entries are currently available for streaming.