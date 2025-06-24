Amid Mamma Mia 3 Rumors, Christine Baranski Explains Why She’s ‘Afraid To Speak Up’ About The Supposed Threequel

The question of whether or not Mamma Mia 3 is in the works has been up in the air since 2020 . Yet many of the movie musical’s stars, from Christine Baranski to Cher, have been hyping up the possibility and weighing in on the buzz of the maybe threequel. But recently, Baranski has changed her tune about piping up about the continuation of the ABBA-based world due to past experiences.

The 73-year-old chatted with Vanity Fair about plenty, including her 2025 TV guide titles, Nine Perfect Strangers and The Gilded Age (available to stream with your Hulu account and Max account , respectively). And naturally, after moving through her present projects, she was asked about the possibility of Mamma Mia 3. Baranski was quick to acknowledge that she knows people want to know, but remained vague and alluded to the threequel has no solid legs to stand on as of now, as she said:

I know—people want to know, and I’m afraid to speak up. Because the last time I said something about having drinks with [producer] Judy Kramer and how she very much wants to do another Mamma Mia, it just went viral as though it were going to happen. In fact, there’s a lot of talk and a lot of desire to do it again, but nothing has happened that says there’s a greenlight. It’s all aspirational at this point.

I can’t blame The Good Wife alum for keeping a relatively zipped lip after her last experience discussing the topic. It’s interesting, though, that Pierce Brosnan's paternal tease , along with the small parade of comments from his peers that made production sound a little more concrete. Then again, Amanda Seyfried's efforts and determination for MM3 to get that go-ahead have made it pretty clear nothing has been promised just yet.

As a follow-up, Baranski was asked about her lack of social media and the internet’s hype surrounding Mamma Mia!’s wrap party. Her response laid out the backstory to the viral photo collection of the cast partying after hours, noting it was quite the evening with a very special guest. She shared:

This was before cell phones became really ubiquitous, but people had their little phones and they were taking pictures. So there’s a lot out there about that one party on a Greek island where Benny Anderson [of ABBA] played for all of us, and we all just stood up like it was karaoke night and sang our songs. It was quite something.

That series of pics is the definition of parasocial FOMO for me and any Mamma Mia! lover. Between hobnobbing with the partygoers in attendance and having a member of ABBA on hand to perform so everyone can all dance the night away on a Greek island sounds like a real dream. And, maybe, the best part of it all was that phones weren’t as embedded into everyday life as they are today.

As the 2025 movie calendar stands, and some have mixed feelings about Mamma Mia 3 happening , the question of whether or not the threequel will actually get rolling remains. It’ll be interesting to watch Baranski and co. continue to talk about the possibilities of the third flick and how open they are about the subject.