‘There Are A Lot Of Interesting Roads’: Smile 2 Director Explains What Would Convince Him To Make A Third Horror Flick
Writer/director Parker Finn looks to the future.
SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains major spoilers for Smile 2. If you have not yet seen the new horror movie, proceed at your own risk!
The ending of Smile 2 is absolutely bonkers, and it sets up a potential future for the canon far more terrifying than what unfolds in the third act of the first movie. In Smile, Sosie Bacon's Rose isn't able to stop the curse and ends up passing it on to Kyle Gallner's Joel, but the danger is multiplied by a literal factor of thousands at the end of the sequel. There is clearly a lot to work with should writer/director Parker Finn decide to make a Smile 3 – but whether or not that will actually happen is up in the air, as his north star for continuing the story is finding a proper character-centric story to tell.
Recently speaking with Collider, Finn demonstrated a firm awareness that there are a lot of directions to take the Smile series following the conclusion of Smile 2, and he expressed both his love for the horror genre and the demonic shenanigans of his terrifying big screen creation:
To say that the end of Smile 2 is explosive and mind-blowing is an understatement, as there exists a possibility that the events could very well lead to the end of the world. As noted earlier, the first movie simply ends with the curse being passed from one person (Rose) to another (Joel), but the end of the sequel sees the climactic showdown between Naomi Scott's Skye Riley and the smiling entity take place in front of a packed arena in New York.
What we know about the Smiler (as Finn calls it) suggests that everyone who experiences the trauma of Skye's death is now cursed, and the exponential growth that could potentially set off has the chance of being apocalyptic.
With so many people now being afflicted, there are all kinds of options that lay before Parker Finn, but he won't be making a Smile 3 until he creates a protagonist that inspired a proper story. He added,
The argument for a Smile 3 is certainly being built on the buzz that Smile 2 has conjured and the business that its been doing at the box office. The sequel has earned great critical acclaim (I gave it four stars in my CinemaBlend review), and after topping the domestic box office in its opening weekend, it has made $86 million worldwide to date, per The Numbers. Clearly there would be a lot of excitement if another film were to move forward, and we'll keep reporting details as the potential project makes moves towards becoming a reality.
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.