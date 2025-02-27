‘A Damn Fine Series Of Movies.' Somebody Asked Timothy Dalton What He Thought Of Amazon Taking Over James Bond, And He Did Not Hold Back
Dalton's diplomatic stance is one that 007 fans should strive for.
It's clear the 2025 movie schedule will be lacking in debonair super-spies, what with the continued changes surrounding the James Bond movies. With films like Black Bag keeping the espionage flame lit at the box office, it still isn't long before our thoughts naturally return to what’s going on with James Bond 26.
So of course, the subject is going to come up whenever someone like previous 007s Timothy Dalton and Daniel Craig are in the mix. And when it comes to Mr. Dalton’s take on the franchise shifting from the Broccoli family to Amazon-MGM, there’s quite a bit to discuss.
Timothy Dalton’s Reaction To Amazon-MGM’s James Bond Shakeup
Speaking with The Telegraph, the 1923 star let the world in on his own thoughts related to Amazon-MGM Studios’ 007 joint venture. As the studio now has full creative control over what comes next, Dalton’s thoughts on the future start with this take on casting and producer Barbara Broccoli’s influence on the franchise:
As one might guess, concerns abound about casting James Bond with a British actor, and why wouldn’t they? Timothy Dalton’s James Bond duology was one rooted in his love and understanding of Ian Fleming’s source texts. So when Dalton shared that he was sad about the departure of the producing team that kept the Bond pictures running as a true family business, it was a sentiment that carried a bit more weight than most.
That being said, his admiration for James Bond does temper his viewpoint on the matter. Let's face it, this isn't as scorched earth as Debbie McWilliams' heated 007 warning after retiring as the saga's long-time casting director.
While he does have reservations about the absence of Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson in the metaphorical driver’s seat, the Penny Dreadful alum did balance those critiques. During this reflection on the 007 saga’s pop culture imprint, Mr. Dalton offered a key advantage that Amazon-MGM Studios has when entering this new era:
Emotions are definitely running high in the wake of Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson’s retirement from the 007 legacy. But when it comes to Daniel Craig’s contribution to the subject, his focus is firmly locked in on paying tribute to this changing of the guard.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Daniel Craig Broke His Silence With Well Wishes For ‘Barbara And Michael’
Through a statement to CNN, the most recent actor to don the spy tuxedo addressed the gigantic laser in the room. Craig’s official response to the news was a brief but warm moment that showed the Casino Royale star’s fondness for Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. Here’s what he had to say:
It’s no secret that there’s a complicated relationship between the Knives Out star and the James Bond mantle. You could see that in Daniel Craig’s reservations on playing 007, as well as various other remarks he’s made throughout history. But for him to focus on wishing his former bosses nothing but the best in their retirement shows that if Mr. Craig has any outstanding issues with his time in the tuxedo, they don't spill over into the people who helped him into it.
Circling back to Timothy Dalton’s viewpoint on how Commander Bond will survive in the future, I still maintain a posture of open-minded caution. Of course, I’m just one 007 fan, and I don’t speak for everyone - and trust me, there’s a lot of varied opinions floating around right now. Get used to waiting, as we'll need to pace ourselves on the road to crossing that proverbial gun barrel one again.
Mike Reyes is the Senior Movie Contributor at CinemaBlend, though that title’s more of a guideline really. Passionate about entertainment since grade school, the movies have always held a special place in his life, which explains his current occupation. Mike graduated from Drew University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, but swore off of running for public office a long time ago. Mike's expertise ranges from James Bond to everything Alita, making for a brilliantly eclectic resume. He fights for the user.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
The Funny Story Behind How A Life-Sized Kristen Stewart Replica Got Some Twilight Stars In ‘Trouble’ On Set
Last Breath Review: I Don’t Think A Movie This Inert Qualifies For The Thriller Genre