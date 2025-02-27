‘A Damn Fine Series Of Movies.' Somebody Asked Timothy Dalton What He Thought Of Amazon Taking Over James Bond, And He Did Not Hold Back

It's clear the 2025 movie schedule will be lacking in debonair super-spies, what with the continued changes surrounding the James Bond movies. With films like Black Bag keeping the espionage flame lit at the box office, it still isn't long before our thoughts naturally return to what’s going on with James Bond 26.

So of course, the subject is going to come up whenever someone like previous 007s Timothy Dalton and Daniel Craig are in the mix. And when it comes to Mr. Dalton’s take on the franchise shifting from the Broccoli family to Amazon-MGM, there’s quite a bit to discuss.

Timothy Dalton’s Reaction To Amazon-MGM’s James Bond Shakeup

Speaking with The Telegraph, the 1923 star let the world in on his own thoughts related to Amazon-MGM Studios’ 007 joint venture. As the studio now has full creative control over what comes next, Dalton’s thoughts on the future start with this take on casting and producer Barbara Broccoli’s influence on the franchise:

It is one of the few wonderful stories we’ve got in film that is British. The leading character is British. We can call it our own. . . . Barbara is one of the best women in the whole world. I think she’s fantastic. Around a Bond movie, everyone’s got an opinion. That tends to make something less special, but if you keep it to people who know what they’re doing and know what they want, then it will sharpen up and be good. Barbara had that.

As one might guess, concerns abound about casting James Bond with a British actor, and why wouldn’t they? Timothy Dalton’s James Bond duology was one rooted in his love and understanding of Ian Fleming’s source texts. So when Dalton shared that he was sad about the departure of the producing team that kept the Bond pictures running as a true family business, it was a sentiment that carried a bit more weight than most.

That being said, his admiration for James Bond does temper his viewpoint on the matter. Let's face it, this isn't as scorched earth as Debbie McWilliams' heated 007 warning after retiring as the saga's long-time casting director.

(Image credit: Danjaq, LLC and MGM)

While he does have reservations about the absence of Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson in the metaphorical driver’s seat, the Penny Dreadful alum did balance those critiques. During this reflection on the 007 saga’s pop culture imprint, Mr. Dalton offered a key advantage that Amazon-MGM Studios has when entering this new era:

I have no idea what Amazon would do with it, and I have no idea what the relationship of Amazon to the Broccolis will be. But it is a damn fine series of movies. I was watching it when I was young, we all were. It’s been part of our lives, so anything that threatens it is kind of sad. . . . Everyone who’s got anything to do with it will be working very hard to make it a hit. Amazon are quite capable of making it a hit.

Emotions are definitely running high in the wake of Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson’s retirement from the 007 legacy. But when it comes to Daniel Craig’s contribution to the subject, his focus is firmly locked in on paying tribute to this changing of the guard.

(Image credit: Danjaq, LLC and MGM)

Daniel Craig Broke His Silence With Well Wishes For ‘Barbara And Michael’

Through a statement to CNN, the most recent actor to don the spy tuxedo addressed the gigantic laser in the room. Craig’s official response to the news was a brief but warm moment that showed the Casino Royale star’s fondness for Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. Here’s what he had to say:

My respect, admiration and love for Barbara and Michael remain constant and undiminished. I wish Michael a long, relaxing (and well-deserved) retirement and whatever ventures Barbara goes on to do, I know they will be spectacular and I hope I can be part of them.

It’s no secret that there’s a complicated relationship between the Knives Out star and the James Bond mantle. You could see that in Daniel Craig’s reservations on playing 007, as well as various other remarks he’s made throughout history. But for him to focus on wishing his former bosses nothing but the best in their retirement shows that if Mr. Craig has any outstanding issues with his time in the tuxedo, they don't spill over into the people who helped him into it.

Circling back to Timothy Dalton’s viewpoint on how Commander Bond will survive in the future, I still maintain a posture of open-minded caution. Of course, I’m just one 007 fan, and I don’t speak for everyone - and trust me, there’s a lot of varied opinions floating around right now. Get used to waiting, as we'll need to pace ourselves on the road to crossing that proverbial gun barrel one again.