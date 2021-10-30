Someone Combined Chris Evans’ Buzz Lightyear With Knives Out, And I Can’t Look Away

Since Chris Evans has hung up his Captain America shield and passed it off to Anthony Mackie’s Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we’ve certainly missed Steve Rogers. But the next era of the actor's career has already been epic. Evans took on the nefarious role of "Ransom" Drysdale in the 2019 murder mystery Knives Out and, next up, he’s going to voice Buzz Lightyear in the upcoming Toy Story spinoff. In his honor, one artist mashed up Evans’ most recent roles, and it’s glorious.

Artist Kode Abdo, aka BossLogic, has gone viral again and again for his renditions of all things movies and pop culture. Abdo most recently used the face of Chris Evans’ Buzz on Ransom’s iconic cable knit sweater because, why not? Check it out:

I can’t look away, this is amazing. Also, peep the small Mjolnir hanging from his right hand as a subtle nod to Captain America as well! There are a number of elements to Pixar’s latest Buzz Lightyear design but, of course, the character had to have that massive chin and oval face as well. It’s a cool image because it shows a bit of a mashup of Chris Evans’ recent work. He’s a whodunnit villain and animated hero. This is pure range!

Shazam! actor Zachary Levi commented on the image, saying it was “so good” and Lionsgate (the studio behind Knives Out) said “I think I’m in love” on Instagram . The mashup was all done in good fun, and has us excited for Lightyear whilst also reminding us to rewatch Rian Johnson's acclaimed movie as sweater weather kicks off.

We saw our first look at Chris Evans’ Pixar role earlier this week when the first teaser dropped. The nearly two-minute trailer for the upcoming movie gives us an idea about what we can expect from it. It looks like it'll feature a super exciting space adventure expanding on the history of Buzz, who was apparently a real astronaut before he became a toy. Give it a look:

Lightyear is set to hit theaters next summer following Pixar’s spring release, Turning Red. The Captain America actor was Pixar’s first choice to embody Buzz , according to its director Angus MacLane. The filmmaker recently shared this to Fandango:

It's been such a wonderful experience. He's such a joy. And he's an animation fan. He at one time considered being an animator, so he was really interested in the process. You don't always get that. It really helped to show him the sequence in storyboards, and he'd say, ‘I got it.’ He could just do it. Especially action scenes. He's so good. I can't say enough great things about Chris Evans. I'm so glad he said yes.