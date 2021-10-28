What Chris Evans Brings To The Lead Role In Lightyear, According To The Toy Story Spinoff’s Director
Chris Evans is going to infinity and beyond.
When it was announced that Tim Allen would not voice Buzz Lightyear in the character’s upcoming spin-off movie, fans immediately wondered who would play the iconic Toy Story astronaut. After a bit of speculation, Disney found a suitably heroic replacement in Chris Evans, a.k.a Captain America. While it might be strange to hear a different voice come out of Buzz Lightyear’s mouth, Lightyear director Angus MacLane is thrilled for the new dimensions Chris Evans will bring to the role.
In an interview with Fandango, Lightyear director Angus MacLane (Finding Dory) revealed his decision-making process behind the casting of Chris Evans. The Pixar veteran cited a respect for Evans’ previous work as well as a desire to find the humor in a relatively straitlaced character. MacLane explained:
While some fans were disappointed that Tim Allen would not return for Lightyear, the casting decision actually makes a fair amount of sense. The film’s plot doesn’t actually revolve around the action figure that we’ve all come to know and love. Rather, the story will follow the astronaut who theoretically inspired the Buzz Lightyear line of toys in the Toy Story universe (and yes, he actually has hair). For Angus MacLane, Chris Evans was the natural choice to embody this new incarnation of Buzz:
Lightyear is set to be released in the summer of 2022. Until then, you can check out CinemaBlend’s line-up of upcoming movie releases.
