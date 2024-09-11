Speak No Evil’s James McAvoy Explains Why He Didn't Watch Watch The Original Horror Movie

James McAvoy has built a strong reputation for tackling challenging and intense roles, consistently choosing projects that push boundaries. Now, based on the intense trailer for Speak No Evil , it looks like McAvoy is ready to push the envelope again in his upcoming horror movie . When it was announced that he would lead the English-language remake of the critically acclaimed 2022 Danish original, public opinion was mixed. Now, interestingly, McAvoy has revealed that he chose not to watch the original before filming.

While speaking with our sister site, Total Film , James McAvoy opened up about his decision to avoid watching the acclaimed Danish version before stepping into his role in the new adaptation. Despite the original Speak No Evil receiving rave reviews for its unsettling atmosphere and psychological depth, McAvoy chose to focus solely on his interpretation of the character without the influence of the earlier portrayal looming over his performance. He explained:

I'd heard of the original, but I hadn't seen the trailer and I certainly hadn't seen the film. I'm glad about because I don't know if I'd have taken the role if I had – [I] just don’t want to compare myself to what somebody else [has] done. So I watched it the day after we finished.

I'd say that this was a smart decision on the X-Men alum's part to avoid watching and analyzing the original movie. One could argue that if he'd done so, he could've overstudied the flick and allowed aspects of it to inform his work on the remake. Thanks to the decision that he made, the Wanted star should deliver a fresh take that feels right for the film but is totally his own.

Speak No Evil, a remake of Christian Tafdrup's film of the same name, puts a fresh spin on the chilling original. It follows Ben (Scoot McNairy) and Louise (Mackenzie Davis), an American couple struggling with their relationship after relocating to London. While on vacation in Italy with their daughter Agnes (Alix West Lefler), they meet the charming the Patrick (James McAvoy), his wife Ciara (Aisling Franciosi), and their silent son, Ant (Dan Gough). What starts as a seemingly innocent friendship soon takes a much darker turn.

A major element that both versions of the movie share is tension, which is sure to keep moviegoers on the edge of their seats. James McAvoy went on to explain just what he relishes about this particularly intense and freaky tale:

I really liked that there was this good couple, with a kind of relationship and love that was so gray and depressing, and not anything you'd wish on your worst enemy. Then you've got this bad couple, who get the kind of love that you can only dream of and you'd be desperate to have, who seemed so capable of happiness and joy in their lives. Sticking them at a dinner table and having couples' chat, it just felt so brilliantly tension-inducing. That was pretty much the backbone of what made me go, 'This could be really fun.'

Directed by James Watkins, known for Eden Lake and The Woman in Black, Speak No Evil's tweaks should help the film appeal to a broader, international audience. Given that the core plot remains intact and there's a strong cast in the mix, I believe the film has the potential to be one of the year's best horror movies . With that, I remain excited to see what James McAvoy manages to do with his meaty (and fresh) role.

Speak No Evil hits the 2024 movie schedule on September 13. Of course, if you’re curious about the original–which completely flew under the radar –it is available with a Shudder subscription. Also, keep tabs on other upcoming Blumhouse movies that are on the way.