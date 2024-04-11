Speak No Evil Trailer Spotlights An Unsettling James McAvoy In A Vacation Getaway Nightmare

When looking over the 2024 release schedule, one of the upcoming horror movies lined up is Speak No Evil, starring James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis, Scoot McNairy and Aisling Franciosi. Well, for those of you who enjoyed watching McAvoy in Split and welcome another opportunity to get all kinds of unsettling with his performance, good news, this flick looks to be delivering that in spades. The first Speak No Evil trailer has dropped, and it shows a couple being thrust into a vacation getaway nightmare.

The trailer starts off innocently enough: Louise (Davis) and Ben Dalton (McNairy) are an American couple on vacation with their 11-year-old daughter Agnes (Alix West Lefler) somewhere in Italy, and they meet British family Paddy (McAvoy), his wife Ciara (Franciosi) and their mute son Ant (Daniel Hough) Paddy and Ciara invite Louise, Ben and Agnes to their idyllic country estate for the weekend, but what began as a dream holiday turns into psychological torment.

Things get weird pretty quickly, including Paddy forcing vegetarian Louise to eat some meat, he and Ciara making jokes about doing time for murder and pretending as though he hadn’t already said he was a doctor when Louise cuts her finger, and McAvoy’s character getting angry with his son’s dance to, of all songs, “Cotton Eye Joe.” But as the title See No Evil lays out, Paddy and Ciara aren’t just eccentric, but straight up villainous, and it looks like they’ll do whatever it takes to ensure that Louise, Ben and Agnes can’t escape from them. And yes, it does look like Ant’s parents cut out his tongue.

Although Split and its follow-up Glass arguably belong more in the thriller genre than the horror one, Speak No Evil looks like it’ll be delivering the next creepy character on James McAvoy’s resume. It also marks his first horror movie since IT: Chapter Two, where he played Bill Denbrough. Speak No Evil hails from Blumhouse Productions, and Universal Pictures is distributing it. This feature is a remake of the sam-named 2022 Danish movie (translated in that language as Gæsterne), and James Watkins of Eden Lake and The Woman in Black fame wrote and directed the new version.

Speak No Evil opens in theaters on September 13, the same day that Transformers One comes out, and one week after the spooky Beetlejuice Beetlejuice arrives. Following its theatrical run, no doubt the horror movie will become available to stream at a later date with a Peacock subscription. Check back with CinemaBlend for more coverage on Speak No Evil closer to its release.