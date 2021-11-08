The Best Movies Streaming On HBO Max Right Now - November 2021

Ever since its launch in May 2020, HBO Max has given its subscribers access to a ridiculous amount of movies ranging from black-and-white classics to modern action thrill rides and literally everything in between. But sometimes finding the best movies streaming on HBO Max is a not-so-simple task, not because there is a lack of titles but instead because there is just so much there (and not in a quantity of over quality way either). Below is a rather comprehensive guide to the best streaming options on the popular platform as well as how you can watch them with nothing more than a simple click. There’s a whole lot of movies to cover here, so let’s jump right in…

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Departed (2006)

A Boston cop goes undercover to obtain vital information regarding a ruthless crime lord while one of the gang boss’s most trusted associates infiltrates the same police department to remain one step ahead. Martin Scorsese’s 2006 crime drama The Departed took home four Academy Awards following its release including the acclaimed filmmaker’s first and only Best Director win.

Stream The Departed on HBO Max.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Contagion (2011)

When a deadly virus quickly spreads across the globe, killing millions in short order, epidemiologists from the CDC, WHO, and other groups race against the clock to develop a way to stop the pandemic before all hope is lost. Released in 2011, Steven Soderbergh’s pandemic thriller Contagion remains one of the most terrifying and shockingly accurate depictions of a global health crisis.

Stream Contagion on HBO Max.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Judas And The Black Messiah (2021)

A petty criminal reluctantly becomes an FBI informant to gather intel on the young, charismatic, and dangerous (in the eyes of the agency) leader of the Illinois Chapter of the Black Panther Party. Shaka King’s Academy Award-winning retelling of the events that led to the assassination of activist Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah helps shed light on one of the darkest periods of the American Civil Rights movement.

Stream Judas and the Black Messiah on HBO Max.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Casablanca (1942)

An American expatriate who runs a successful nightclub in Casablanca, Morocco, is given a second shot at redemption and love when his old flame waltzes back into his life and asks him to help her fugitive husband escape the Nazis once and for all. One of the most iconic films of all time, Casablanca has it all: drama, romance, action, and one of the most quotable lines ever.

Stream Casablanca on HBO Max.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Dark Knight Trilogy (2005 - 2012)

Over the course of three movies, an orphaned billionaire puts to use his boundless resources and remarkable skills to bring justice to Gotham City and fear to its criminal underbelly. There were Batman movies before Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, but his three films exploring the rise, fall, and return of the Caped Crusader remains one of the best (and most grounded) depictions of the iconic comic book crimefighter.

Stream Batman Begins on HBO Max.

Stream The Dark Knight on HBO Max.

Stream The Dark Knight Rises on HBO Max.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Goonies (1985)

With their community on the brink of being torn down for a new country club and golf course, a ragtag group of friends embark upon an epic adventure in hopes of finding a long lost treasure that could save the only home they’ve ever known. Richard Donner’s The Goonies is one of the most quintessential ‘80s movies, launched the careers of many of its stars, and continues to inspire moviegoers and filmmakers alike nearly 40 years later.

Stream The Goonies on HBO Max.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Jurassic Park (1993)

When an ambitious and morally ambiguous billionaire develops the technology to bring dinosaurs back to life after 65 million years, he develops a one-of-a-kind theme park. Based on Michael Crichton’s novel of the same name, Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park remains one of the best movies of the director’s career and also one of the best inventive cinematic experiences of all time with its detailed story, beloved characters, and state-of-the-art special effects.

Stream Jurassic Park on HBO Max.

(Image credit: United Artists)

Rocky (1976)

A relatively unknown boxer from a working-class neighborhood in Philadelphia is given the shot of a lifetime when he is picked to take on the world heavyweight champion in a high-profile boxing match. Released in 1976, Rocky turned star and screenwriter Sylvester Stallone into one of the biggest action stars of all time and kicked off the highly successful and beloved franchise of the same name.

Stream Rocky on HBO Max.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Elf, A Christmas Story And Other Christmas Movies

In addition to being home to some of the best cinematic experiences of all time, HBO Max also boasts a superb Christmas movie collection with something for viewers of all ages. From the cheerful and delightful Elf to the cynical and crude National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, there’s plenty to keep you busy this holiday season.

Stream Elf on HBO Max.

Stream A Christmas Story on HBO Max.

Stream National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation on HBO Max.

Stream A Christmas Carol on HBO Max.

Stream Miracle on 34th Street on HBO Max.

(Image credit: Loew's Inc.)

An American In Paris (1951)

In the aftermath of World War II, a former American soldier turns to painting to support himself and his new way of life. The 1951 musical An American in Paris starring Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron took home an impressive seven Academy Awards upon its release, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor for Kelly’s portrayal of the fighter-turned-artist Jerry Mulligan.

Stream An American in Paris on HBO Max.

(Image credit: Toho)

Seven Samurai (1954)

A group of seven ronin are given the opportunity to prove themselves and show off their courage and fighting skills when a small village seeks protection from an army of bandits. Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai remains one of the most influential movies of all time, both in Japan and around the world, and has spawned countless remakes since its 1954 release.

Stream Seven Samurai on HBO Max.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Ocean's Eleven (2001)

Barely 24 hours after being released on parole, a career criminal calls on his friends, both old and new, to pull off an improbable heist in Las Vegas during one of the biggest fights of all time, while also trying not make it look personal. Steven Soderbergh’s 2001 heist caper Ocean’s Eleven has everything you would want from a movie like this and kicked off a successful franchise of its own.

Stream Ocean’s Eleven on HBO Max.



(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

The Lord Of The Rings Trilogy (2001 - 2003)

An unsuspecting Hobbit embarks upon a perilous journey to hell on earth to destroy the One Ring, an incredibly dangerous instrument that grants its bearer great power while also corrupting their mind and body. Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy remains a landmark cinematic experience even 20 years after it first took audiences to Middle Earth at the turn of the 21st Century.

Stream The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring on HBO Max.

Stream The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers on HBO Max.

Stream The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King on HBO Max.

(Image credit: RKO Radio Pictures)

Citizen Kane (1941)

When a reporter captures the final words of wealthy newspaper publisher, he is confounded by the meaning of “Rosebud” and embarks upon an epic journey of discovery to find out what it means and why it was so significant to the powerful man. Orson Welles’ 1941 magnum opus Citizen Kane remains one of the most important films of all time for its sprawling narrative and brilliant acting.

Stream Citizen Kane on HBO Max.



(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Matrix (1999)

A computer hacker is given a choice: take the blue pill and go back to living in a computer simulation or take the red pill and see life through his own eyes. The Wachowskis’ 1999 sci-fi action film The Matrix would still be a great movie even if it didn’t completely change the game, but its impact on the genre as a whole makes it one of the most important movies of the 20th Century.

Stream The Matrix on HBO Max.

(Image credit: Miramax Films)

City Of God (2002)

Deep in the favelas of Rio de Janeiro, the youth are often left with only one direction: a life of crime that could be cut short very, very early on. Fernando Meirelles and Kátia Lund’s 2002 crime epic City of God explores the turbulent lives of street kids in one of the poorest areas in the world and the choices they make to survive their adolescence.

Stream City of God on HBO Max.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

A wandering outsider helps a group of fearless women escape their home and tyrannical leader all while being chased by various groups of sun-scorched and drug-fueled zealots through the unforgiving desert landscape. George Miller’s high-octane Mad Max: Fury Road is perhaps the best entry in the franchise and surely the most impressive action movie of the past decade.

Stream Mad Max: Fury Road on HBO Max.



(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

8 1/2 (1963)

Suffering from the effects of a creative block and a midlife crisis, a filmmaker goes on a journey through his thoughts and memories as a coping mechanism. Federico Fellini’s 8 ½ is a transfixing experience that explores the creative process and the effects it has on the artist’s life, for better or for worse.

Stream 8 ½ on HBO Max.

(Image credit: Loew's, Inc)

The Wizard of Oz (1939)

A young girl is transported from a dusty farm in Kansas to the technicolor dreamland of Oz where she must defeat a wicked witch if she wants to ever see home again. To this day, The Wizard of Oz remains one of the most fantastical cinematic experiences and continues to enchant audiences of all ages.

Stream The Wizard of Oz on HBO Max.



(Image credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

A pair of astronauts are sent on a mysterious voyage to Jupiter upon the discovery of a monolith of unknown origin and unparalleled power. Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 epic sci-fi film 2001: A Space Odyssey is a fascinating technological achievement, even if you don’t fully understand its story.

Stream 2001: A Space Odyssey on HBO Max.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Harry Potter Movies (2001 - 2011)

Watch as Harry Potter goes from a young orphan to the only person who can stop He Who Shall Not Be Named over the course of eight movies adapting J.K. Rowling’s landmark series of books.

Stream the Harry Potter movies on HBO Max.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

A professor at New York University travels with her boyfriend to Singapore for a wedding only to discover that the man she loves is from one of the richest families in the world. Jon M. Chu’s romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians took the world by storm upon its release in 2018 and introduced audiences to the decadence and drama of the ultra elite.

Stream Crazy Rich Asians on HBO Max.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

A man falsely accused of murder spends decades of his life sentence planning his escape from a heavily fortified prison and its corrupt warden. One of the best Stephen King adaptations, The Shawshank Redemption is a story of the unbreakable human spirit, the bond of two best friends, and a shot at a better, more just life.

Stream The Shawshank Redemption on HBO Max.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Dunkirk (2017)

When a military operation goes awry on a French beach in World War II, scores of British civilians come to the rescue of thousands of stranded soldiers before approaching German forces can wipe them out. Christopher Nolan’s 2017 war drama Dunkirk is at times hard to follow due to its unconventional timeline, but is also a remarkable cinematic achievement.

Stream Dunkirk on HBO Max.



(Image credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

Thelma And Louise (1991)

After accidentally killing a man in a truck-stop parking lot, two best friends go on the run in hopes of reaching the U.S.-Mexico border before being caught. Ridley Scott’s 1991 crime drama Thelma and Louise features commanding performances from Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon as well as one of the most exciting and engrossing stories of all time.

Stream Thelma and Louise on HBO Max.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

A young blade runner sets off to find a legendary detective that has been missing for 30 years in hopes that they can uncover a decades-long mystery. Denis Villenueve’s brilliant and beautiful Blade Runner 2049 takes what Ridley Scott did with the 1982 original -- both visually and in terms of story -- and turned it up several notches.

Stream Blade Runner 2049 on HBO Max.

All of these movies and more are available to anyone with an HBO Max subscription. This list will change as the months go by so make sure to bookmark this page and check back for all future updates.