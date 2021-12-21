'Spider-Man: No Way Home' SPOILER Review
By Katie Hughes , Sean O'Connell published
Do not watch until you've seen 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'
Warning: This video contains massive spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch and Jacob Batalon.
Marvel and Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, the final film in Tom Holland’s current Spider-Man trilogy, follows Peter Parker as his identity is revealed to the world. When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing some of the most powerful Spider-Man villains in the multiverse. In this video, CinemaBlend’s Managing Director and Spider-Man expert, Sean O’Connell, reviews No Way Home WITH SPOILERS.
Video Chapters
- 00:00 - Intro
- 00:49 - Connecting All The Spider-Man Dots In No Way Home
- 03:17 - This Is Tom Holland's Talent Showcase
- 06:17 - The End Is A Perfect Beginning For Peter
- 08:48 - Final Though & Star Rating
- 10:16 - Outro
Katie was born and raised in St. Louis, and got her degree in Journalism even though she was the first to raise her hand when a professor asked "who here hates reporting?" She loves everything about editing video content, which probably stems from her obsession with movies and TV since she was young. When she's not dominating at Scene It? or crafting a video, she's probably snuggling with her dog or re-watching Game of Thrones for the seventh time.
