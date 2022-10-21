Stephen King Reacts To Terrifier 2, Which Has People Throwing Up In Theaters

Terrifier 2 is the follow-up to 2016's American splatter horror (and cult hit) Terrifer, written, produced, and directed by Damien Leone. The movie stars David Howard Thornton as the black-and-white dressed serial killer, Art the Clown. Terrifier probably is not on anyone's list of the best horror films of all time, especially if we are considering its acting and dialogue. However, the first movie was praised for its wonderfully done special effects makeup (done by the film's director) and Thornton's terrifying portrayal of Art. The newly released sequel is receiving more glowing reviews than its predecessor. Leone's latest offering has been heavily talked about by horror fans across social media, causing the film to land on people's radars, including the master of horror himself, Stephen King.

There may not be a single person on this planet who knows more about scary clowns than King. You might even say he wrote the book on the subject. So what does the horror icon have to say about the new movie release that is supposedly so intense it is making some horror fans vomit in theaters? The writer took to his Twitter to share his thoughts about Terrifier 2.

TERRIFIER 2: Grossin’ you out old-school.October 20, 2022 See more

Though short and sweet, that sounds like a rave review from King, considering the Terrifier franchise is a splatter horror film. For these types of movies, the bread and butter is to push an audience to its breaking point by shoving their noses in the most graphic of gore and violence. The film's director started as a special effects makeup artist, and his films are intended as a showcase for his work. Leone seemingly took Stephen King's short Terrifier 2 review as a compliment because he shared the screen capture of the Tweet on his Instagram with a short message.

Well, that’s going on the poster! The one and only Stephen King has seen Terrifier 2 and was gracious enough to tweet this amazing quote! 🤡🙏🏻 Such a monumental honor….and he ain’t lying! 😉🤢🤘🏻🤡

This kind of praise from the King of Horror absolutely deserves a place on the movie poster.

King has a long track record of praising projects he likes or believes in, and a nod from the writer can have a massive impact on the legacy of the work. Famously, Stephen King was influential in getting the original Evil Dead noticed. After catching a screening of the Sam Raimi-directed indie, King wrote a review in Twilight Magazine. "THE MOST FEROCIOUSLY ORIGINAL HORROR FILM OF THE YEAR" was lifted directly from King's review and posted all over advertisements, catapulting the film from the cult to the mainstream. Of course, this is just scratching the surface of King's impact on the Evil Dead franchise because he was also responsible for convincing famous movie producer Dino De Laurentiis to produce the second Evil Dead.

So no doubt, King giving Terrifier 2 a nod of approval will bring the movie a level of respectability amongst the more mainstream or casual horror fans.