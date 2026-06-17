Stop! That! Train! Was A Perfect Pride Watch - One Recurring Joke I Can't Stop Thinking About

June is Pride Month, and many LGBTQ+ folks and their allies are looking for queer content to watch. Luckily, RuPaul and the folks at World of Wonder delivered, as the new comedy disaster film Stop! That! Train! is in theaters. The movie is silly AF and has a million jokes a minute, similar to Airplane! or the new Naked Gun movie. But there's one running gag that cracked me up every time it popped back up throughout the movie's 90-minute runtime.

Stop! That! Train! is helmed by Disenchanted director Adam Shankman, whose resume includes instant classics like Hairspray and A Walk to Remember. The movie flies by thanks to its non-stop jokes, although there's one especially silly one I couldn't get enough of: the train passenger who is actually a rag doll.

Stop! That! Train! Had Tons Of Dumb Jokes, But The Doll Passenger Sent Me

The doll "passenger" debuts early during Stop! That Train!, just before Glamazonian Express staff Amber, Alli, and Ayshleiygh (Drag Race's Brooke Lynn Heights, Marcia Marcia Marcia and Symone) do their musical number about on-train safety. When JujuBee's DeeDee is directing a passenger to his seat, she tells him:

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You're sitting next to the beautiful redhead right over there.

The camera moves to his empty seat to reveal that the "redhead" is actually just a smiling rag doll. While at first this seems like just one of countless jokes in the new comedy, it turns out to be a runner that gets more and more ridiculous every time we return to the doll and catch up with what she's been doing during the trip.

(Image credit: World of Wonder)

For instance, later in Stop! That Train! we see that a number of the passengers are partying, including the redheaded doll. She's seen ingesting lines of a white powder, indicating that not only is the doll actually alive, but she enjoys drugs while traveling on the rails.

We end up seeing the doll again even later in the movie, when she appears to be post-coitus after having sex with another passenger (or two). On top of following comedy's rule of threes, the fact that this innocent-looking doll is actually into drugs and sex is a bonkers juxtaposition to her appearance. And I've got to give writers Christina Friel and Connor Wright credit for going there with Stop! That! Train!.

In many ways, Adam Shankman's new movie feels like a wonder of filmmaking. Stop! That! Train! was shot in just 19 days, and is jam-packed full of thrilling celebrity cameos. Some familiar faces that pop up include Sarah Michelle Gellar, Raven-Symoné, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Charo, Lisa Rinna, and a number of Ru Girls. Although in my mind, one of the biggest scene stealers is none other than the redheaded rag doll.

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Stop! That! Train! is in theaters now as part of the 2026 movie release list. There simply aren't enough silly comedies like this in theaters, and I hope it ends up becoming a cult classic down the line. It provided plenty of laughs and was a much-needed shot of queer joy this Pride Month.