Three Ways The Long Walk Movie Is Better Than The Stephen King Book, And Three Ways It's Not
Sometimes, the movie CAN be better than the book.
As a book lover, I’ve read my fair share of Stephen King novels. But, as a movie lover, I’ve also seen my fair share of Stephen King adaptations. That said, many of them, unfortunately, are either pretty bad or even terrible.
However, the good adaptations are often REALLY GOOD. I know everybody likes to point to The Shawshank Redemption as the gold standard (this website even called it the best movie of the ‘90s! - even though I think it’s just good), and I’d like to also add The Shining, The Green Mile, Stand by Me, Carrie, and Misery as cinematic masterpieces based on King’s work. Oh, and one more - The Long Walk.
In fact, in many ways, I think The Long Walk movie is better than the book…but not completely. I’ll explain.
Oh, and major spoilers on the walk ahead.