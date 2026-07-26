Amazon Prime Made A Production Change That Netflix Needs To Adopt ASAP

I think I speak for a lot of people when I say: I’m sick of waiting two to three years for a new season of television. While every streamer has done this, Netflix is a big offender, and it’s frustrating. However, over on Amazon Prime, a production change has been made that makes it seem like we could get new seasons of beloved shows way faster than we’re currently accustomed to. Now, I need the legacy streamer to adopt this in a big way ASAP.

(Image credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix, Netflix and Helen Sloan/Netflix)

I’m Sick Of Waiting Years For Shows To Be Released On Netflix

If a show makes it past one season on Netflix, odds are, you’re going to be waiting a while for a new season. While there are some exceptions to this rule (Nobody Wants This got Season 2 out a little over a year after Season 1), it feels like some of the most bingeable shows on Netflix take years to produce. To that point, here’s a list of some of the wait times we’ve had to endure for some of my favorite projects from the streamer: