Amazon Prime Made A Production Change That Netflix Needs To Adopt ASAP
Pretty please, Netflix! Follow suit!
I think I speak for a lot of people when I say: I’m sick of waiting two to three years for a new season of television. While every streamer has done this, Netflix is a big offender, and it’s frustrating. However, over on Amazon Prime, a production change has been made that makes it seem like we could get new seasons of beloved shows way faster than we’re currently accustomed to. Now, I need the legacy streamer to adopt this in a big way ASAP.
I’m Sick Of Waiting Years For Shows To Be Released On Netflix
If a show makes it past one season on Netflix, odds are, you’re going to be waiting a while for a new season. While there are some exceptions to this rule (Nobody Wants This got Season 2 out a little over a year after Season 1), it feels like some of the most bingeable shows on Netflix take years to produce. To that point, here’s a list of some of the wait times we’ve had to endure for some of my favorite projects from the streamer:
- Stranger Things is arguably one of the most infamous cases of waiting a long time between seasons. The show premiered in 2016, and the Season 5 finale dropped on the last day of 2025. During that time, the wait between seasons got longer, with three years passing between Seasons 4 and 5.
- Bridgerton premiered in December 2020. Season 2 followed a little over two years later, in March 2022. Another two years passed before Season 3 premiered in May 2024. Then nearly two more years went by before Season 4 dropped in January 2026.
- After Wednesday premiered in 2022, we had to wait nearly three years for Season 2's premiere in 2025. Season 3 is in production, but we don't have a release date.
- Season 1 of One Piece premiered in August of 2023, and about three years later, Season 2 was released on